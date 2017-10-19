The Founder of Popcorn Time just created The Most Serious Youtube Rival Who Also Pays Users

Youtube is definitely a force, but now the video-sharing giant has a serious rival, who besides the fact it’s pretty cool, the new platform it’s also willing to pay you

Flixxo is this new video-sharing platform, whose main goal is to “steal” Youtube’s credibility and become one of the most powerful brands in the online environment.

Until 2015, only a restrained group of people knew that Federico Abad was in fact Sebastian, the mastermind behind Popcorn Time.

Federico has now gone from the pirated movie platform to Flixxo, a platform built on BitTorrent and blockchain, determined to take over the Youtube market.

Flixxo will not benefit from a centralized data storage, eliminating the need for expensive hosting and other additional expenses.

Unlike Youtube, their transfers take place between different people who use BitTorrent and finally, the content will become stored in the users’ computers.

Undoubtedly, YouTube is the most important video-sharing platform but everyone knows that Google has the control

Over the years, various entrepreneurs and developers have sought to decentralize the YouTube concept and Flixxo seems like the only one capable of achieving this.

Flixxo works with digital coins created specifically for the platform

These coins, which will be on sale in the upcoming days and they will be used to buy access to online movies.

Creators can also choose to pay their users whenever they will share their content in a proper way.

In addition to winning some money by sharing content, users can also earn money by watching sponsored content.