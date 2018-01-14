The Fourth Industrial Revolution: will its Health Gains Exclude the Needy?

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is here to stay. Cutting edge technology meets the brilliance of the human mind. Add to this superb infrastructure and state of art equipment, and we have a situation that will lead to exponential growth in health solutions. But there is the fear of inequities, poor getting poorer and rich getting richer, division of society and jobless growth. And the question that comes to mind is this- will the benefits of innovative health technologies be felt only by the affluent, or will the disadvantaged reap the profits too? To put it in a nutshell- has Klaus Scwab got it all wrong?

I beg to differ. Marginalized and disadvantaged populations will show a great improvement in health, and yes, we might be finally able to achieve the SDGs of health for all. There are many reasons why this seemingly paradoxical situation shall become a reality:

1. Economic upliftment will lead to more jobs. This will lead to better food, and more money for education, health and housing. Research has proved that education is inextricably linked to health. When entire generations are better educated, they will have better access to health providing solutions such as immunization, sanitation and hygiene. Educated families make better choices. They prefer better and healthy food, and have the ways and means of obtaining them at moderate cost. They are more aware of public health amenities and their rights. Indirect consequences of economic upliftment will be gradual, but nevertheless shall have a far reaching impact on health.

2. This revolution will protect the environment. The world will make a conscious effort to slow down carbon footprints, and we shall minimize or totally negate our dependence of fossil fuels. Renewable energy will be the new mantra. Global warming will slow down. This will prevent water and food borne diseases. Natural disasters, be they earthquakes, floods or tsunamis, are followed by epidemics in their wake, and those who survive disasters die of cholera or diarrhea, with women, children and the elderly being the most vulnerable.

3. Health industry will have more opportunities for those with lesser skills. With tissues and organs being grown in petri dishes, the long wait for kidneys and corneas will become a thing of the past. But, to establish these outcomes, we do not need doctors and scientists alone, we need an army of mid-skilled and even illiterate staff to add their contribution to the production, supply and enforcement lines. When Jamshedji Tata established iron and steel factories in the heart of India, highly skilled engineers were suddenly in great demand and wooed by the company with high salaries and perks. But as a ripple effect, a number of ancillary industries grew in order to manufacture and supply all the small and large things needed in the factories and also for households who had to essentially settle down in the vicinity, thus giving jobs to thousands of unskilled people.

4. Human contact will always remain a vital component of health care. No doubt robotics will do a lot of unskilled jobs. Robotic nurses will disinfect patient rooms and operating suites, and work in laboratories to take samples, transport, analyze, and store them. Robots shall prepare and dispense medications, carry bed linens and even meals from floor to floor. But the world will have to reskill individuals to work in tandem with new technologies. Robots need monitoring. Unskilled workers, with new upgraded skills, can now monitor robots with greater efficiency, leading to more production, more money for food and health and education, and better quality of lives. But robotic assistants cannot replace basic human contact. The more the mechanization, the greater the need for kindness and love, and empathetic, caring and committed people will be much in demand, irrespective of their education, to literally hold a patient’s hand in times of physical sickness or mental trauma. Robots are fine, but wait! I’d prefer a smile from my friendly nurse and a quip from my jolly GP any day.

5. We finally hope to achieve inclusive agriculture and rural growth at an accelerated pace. This will benefit farmers with increased incomes. By improving supply chains, artisans who rely upon showcasing their creations and crafts across the world will benefit vastly and sales will improve. Innovations such as drones shall supply medicines and nutritional supplements, and even pick up urines and blood samples for those living in conflict ridden zones or hard to reach areas, including tribal and indigenous people.