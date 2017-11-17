Conservative blogger Melanie Morgan

Isn’t it amazing how, right about now, when Mueller’s team is just starting to bear fruit, and Pence and Don Jr. are being outed day by day, and Sessions is proved to be a flat-out liar, and Trump can’t seem to keep track of the mass shootings, and the Dems take Virginia and Oklahoma, and a couple of hundred thousand gallons of oil poor into South Dakota streams, and that low-life Moore is turning out to be one step short of a serial killer, suddenly, out of nowhere, one of the most outspoken critics of the GOP is accused of sexual assault? By two Trump supporters, no less?

I’m sorry. But something is rotten in Denmark. Two Trump supporting, right-wing zealots come forward with bottom of the barrel accusations directed at Senator Franken, and no one, not even the Dems, cries foul? No one takes a minute to step and say, “Wait a minute, here”?

Are we that hyper-sensitive now that any ridiculously thin claim of harassment, no matter how suspect, is going to warrant an immediate takeover of the national headlines? God forbid anyone ignore it, you might be accused of condoning and that would be the end of you, too. Are we that politically correct now that we look to ruin a man’s career/reputation at the drop of a hat, not to mention inciting the villagers to gather in mass outside his home, without so much as a weighing of the facts/evidence before jumping to conclusions?

Of course, leave it to the majority of spineless Democrats to instantly denounce Sen. Franken and distance themselves from their colleague at the first sign of impropriety. As crazy as they are, times like this make one admire the Republicans for their unwavering loyalty to a scumbag like Roy Moore, especially considering how obviously guilty he is. Think about it: Even if he was caught with the body of a fourteen year-old girl in the trunk of his car, the Republicans would find a way to blame Hillary. But, not the Democrats. Accuse a liberal of blinking the wrong way, and the Dems will buy into it, hook, line and sinker and call for your immediate resignation. As well as a possible “investigation” that could potentially waste millions of taxpayer dollars. Not once stopping to look at who is doing the accusing. The train has left the station.

Leeann Tweeden, a former Playboy Playmate who’s spent half her life nude, or nearly nude, and the other half appearing on shows such as Hannity, also just happens to be a Trump supporter, as well. Isn’t it interesting how she’s decided to share her nightmarish tale of horror and humiliation in the form of an unrequited kiss on behalf of a liberal-leaning Senator with us, now?

Considering all the hundreds of women in Hollywood who’ve come forward in recent months, does this Playboy Playmate, who took her clothes off for men at the drop of a dime, for the better part of the last thirty years, expect us to believe a non-consensual kiss from a “womanizer” like Franken is the worst she’s ever experienced? Did every-single Playboy/Fredrick’s photographer behave like utmost gentlemen? Was every senior producer at Fox News only interested in her for her witty banter while groping every other female anchor? Seriously? With all the allegations coming forward on an hourly basis, the one thing you can almost bet your house on is that attractive young women who posed nude in the eighties were harassed in some way shape or form. Probably once a week, if not more.

The preceding notwithstanding, there’s nothing bandwagon-esque about this chick. No, sir. Her little skit-gone-bad belongs right up there with federal judges assaulting teenage girls at shopping malls and a naked Weinstein whipping his dick out and masturbating in front of scores of women. What’s next? “He looked at me so weird, it’s taken me twenty years to get up the strength to tell my story. I had to run to the eye-wash station to get his image out of my brain.”

Then, there is the way the piece is constructed. Anyone else find it a bit odd she mentions her father, Vietnam, her husband, the Air Force, the troops in the Middle East, and 9/11, all in the first paragraph? If one didn’t know better, you’d think she was going for the easy sympathy play and using the military service of her father and husband, as well as the rest of the armed forces overseas, to further ingratiate herself to the reader. Almost like a calling card to other right-wing, MAGA’s out there. “My father, brother, husband, cousin, neighbor’s nephew’s dog, and piano teacher’s great grandson are all in the military, so that means you should believe me no matter what. ”

Not to mention, the photographer who took the photo in which Franken is supposedly ‘groping’ Tweeden while she sleeps says it was staged and that she wanted him to do it. Granted, this could be a Facebook hoax, or another bit of fake news, but if it’s true...

With or without the pic, is it just me, or does this thing read like a text book hit by a Trump-supporting zealot looking to smear one of the Senate’s most outspoken Republican critics, with little or no substance?

Next up, we have Melanie Morgan. A conservative blogger who idolizes right-wing lunatic Laura Ingraham, amongst others, and Fox News to the point she chose a photo of her appearance on the network as her Twitter pic. This one says Franken harassed her by “calling her several times.” Spooky. Did he breathe heavy, too?

She also claims she would be “happy to testify in front of a Senate ethics committee,” stopping short of offering up possible days/times. Of course, she would. She’d get to plug her conservative, fake news-peddling website a hundred times an hour. She may be dumb, but she’s no dummy.

While Carlin Becker, the writer of the story publicizing Morgan’s claims, gives her site, Mediaequalizer.com a plug, she doesn’t think it’s important enough to mention anywhere in the piece the site is a right-wing landfill, overrun w/ negative stories of - surprise - Franken, the advertisers who dissed Hannity, and Shepard Smith, to name a few.

Forget about Roy Moore’s plethora of teenage accusers, Trump’s pussy-grabbing, Russian hacking, Don Jr.’s emails, Comey’s firing, and Sessions’ lying, folks. Al Franken allegedly kissing a girl during a rehearsal of a skit ten years ago is exactly what Congress should be using tax payer dollars to investigate at this moment in time.

What, exactly, would our fearless leaders do to get to the “bottom” of this type of allegation, anyway? Tweeden admits there was no one there when it happened, so what would they spend their time doing? Would McConnell take it upon himself to go to Iraq to track down and interview a local stage hand who worked on the show eleven years ago and who will testify in broken, almost-coached English he remembers overhearing something that sounded like a woman pushing a man away? Will he miraculously pick Franken out of a police line up?