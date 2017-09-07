The Friendship Between This British Schoolboy And Syrian Refugee Is So Heartwarming

The friendship between a 12-year-old British schoolboy and his Syrian refugee classmate is capturing hearts around the world.

Jack Stanley and Rani Assad are students at Harrop Fold School in Salford, England and subjects of the U.K. documentary series, “Educating Greater Manchester,” which debuted on Aug. 31.

During the first episode of the show, 11-year-old Rani ― whose family fled Syria as refugees when he was just 4 years old ― explained that he’s faced bullying in school. But his classmate, Jack, recognized that he was having a hard time and took him under his wing.

Jack on his friendship with his classmate - a Syrian refugee called Rani - is lovely pic.twitter.com/k4mlHSCqTX — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) September 3, 2017

The story of Jack and Rani’s sweet friendship spread beyond “Greater Manchester Viewers” as clips of their interviews have reached people across social media over the past week.

Touched by their lovely story, Twitter users were quick to declare #FriendshipGoals and noted that many adults could learn from Jack’s openness toward others and Rani’s kind heart.

″If ever there was a positive message to show how all the world can live together, Rani & Jack just nailed it,” tweeted Paul Benbow.

This had me grinning so wide my mouth hurts https://t.co/oqRQBMLoPL — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) September 3, 2017

"Be a nice person, be caring... it's just normal." A lot of adults could learn from Jack. He's 11. #EducatingGreaterManchester #educating — Mic Wright 👨🏼‍💻 (@brokenbottleboy) August 31, 2017

If ever there was a positive message to show how all the world can live together, Rani & Jack just nailed it. #EducatingGreaterManchester — Paul Benbow (@benbow77) August 31, 2017

Get yourself a friendship like Jack and Rani from @Channel4's #EducatingGreaterManchester ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nGciibaX6Y — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) August 31, 2017

We need more people like Jack in the world #Educating #EducatingGreaterManchester — Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) August 31, 2017

Stand up Jacks parents & take a bow, I hope he's opened some people's eyes #EducatingGreaterManchester — Briony Sigona (@MrsBrionyS) August 31, 2017

As someone who teaches many EAL and refugees, I am glad we are hearing these stories. Children are brilliant #educatinggreatermanchester — Becky Wood (@shadylady222) August 31, 2017

If Rani and Jack's friendship doesn't warm your heart, we're not sure anything will! #EducatingGreaterManchester pic.twitter.com/Xypl2iWFJb — This Morning (@thismorning) August 31, 2017

Rani’s dad Khaled told Manchester Evening News after the show premiered that Jack is “a good guy” who has done “nice things” for his son. “Some children do wrong things but Jack helped my son,” he said.