The Future of Activism: Streaming TV

Despite this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony hitting an all-time rating low, the annual event — a staple of both the arts and Washington scene celebrating the contributions of artists to American culture — set a high bar for the future of the arts and activism.

In a year as politically divisive as 2017, when funding for the arts is embattled and American liberties, such as free speech, civil rights, and immigration are under attack, the Kennedy Center clapped back. Caroline Kennedy set the tone in her opening speech, talking about her father’s commitment to “the rule of law, to religious tolerance and racial justice, to nuclear disarmament and scientific innovation.” Honorees included LL Cool J and Gloria Estefan, the first hip-hop artist and Cuban-American, respectively, to receive the award, as well as legendary dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer Lionel Richie, and Norman Lear, longtime progressive activist and the forefather of political satire through popular primetime television.

The evening itself, which I was fortunate to attend, reinforced the power of the arts to further progress and bring about change. And as Pablo Picasso famously said, “painting is not made to decorate apartments. It’s an offensive and defensive weapon against the enemy.” Such a powerful weapon, in fact, that the enemy himself (a.k.a. the president, a traditional guest of the Kennedy Center Honors) elected not to attend this year.

Celebrating the legacies of such incredible artists made me think about the future and how our avenues for both art and advocacy have changed in this ever-expanding digital age. I’m in awe of each honoree, but Lear in particular reinforced my belief in TV streaming as a key conduit for the future of activism. The World War II vet who flew 52 combat missions has created many television hits throughout his career, including “All in the Family” – the top-rated show between 1971-1976 – “The Jeffersons”, “Sanford and Sons”, and “Good Times”, to name a few. He has used comedy and sitcoms to bring issues of race and class, sexism, freedom of religion, and inequality into millions of American homes and in doing so, challenged the status quo and increased the diversity of popular television icons.

At 95 years, Lear is not yet done. He continues to push the envelope of this important trend with his reboot of the Netflix-original, “One Day at a Time”. Inspired by his 1975 series of the same name, the show follows a newly single Army veteran raising her Cuban-American family and navigating the ups and downs of life. It underscores issues of gender identity, immigration integration, post-traumatic stress (PTS), and what it takes to raise a family as a single mom. By transporting these important and relevant issues into the homes of millions, “One Day at a Time” stands to create a significant social impact.

It is true that premium cable channels, as well as alternative channels such as Comedy Central have used TV to share forward thinking and progressive content for years. But what makes this particular moment in time unique is reach. And that reach isn’t on set-top cable boxes, limited to movie theaters, or about sitting in front of your television set. Shows can be accessed from (nearly) anywhere through phones, tablets, or laptops. Not only can you take your screen with you – to the gym, on a plane, on your commute – but multiple family members can view different programs on different platforms and on different devices at the same time. There are more opportunities than ever to get your message across – and have it be one that can change perceptions and affect public policy.

Young people, specifically, are streaming TV. From Netflix and Amazon Prime, to Hulu and YouTube – traditional ways of viewership are being disrupted in favor of streaming networks and apps. A Pew survey shows that today over “61% of adults 29 and younger use an online streaming service as their primary means of watching TV”. Also according to Pew, a 2015 survey found that “24% of Americans did not subscribe at all to cable TV, and 15% were ‘cord cutters’ who at one point had cable, but then opted for an internet connection as their pathway to video content.” Cord cutting is happening at speed and while cable companies have been preparing for a while, it’s unlikely they realized how quickly people like me would ditch their contracts the second they had the opportunity to. HBO, perhaps the cable industry leader of the pack, added HBO Go back in 2010 to maintain relevance as they started to see the rise of now dominant competition. Neilsen even started measuring streaming TV earlier this year.

To be sure, Lear is not the only legend using television to drive social change. And if he is the forefather of TV, we can certainly deem Shonda Rhimes (who was recently inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame) as the foremother.

Rhimes has also disrupted the status quo, first and foremost proving that hit TV shows can be built by women and around strong women characters. She has not shied away from controversial social issues, the opposite, in fact. She leads with them. “Grey’s Anatomy” one of TV’s strongest shows for over a decade raised the bar and made way for other series because of its real life reflection of diversity and representation of all people. Character Callie Torres confronted biphobia in her relationships and at work, and her identity as a bisexual woman was visible throughout her time on the show. And regardless of where you fall on the sexual identity continuum, you can relate to universal feelings of discrimination, isolation, happiness, and love. That is the power of narrative transportation – to transport a viewer into the shoes of another through a compelling story. Here, viewers are consumed by the story. They are not present to the circumstances that separate them and instead relate to the humanity they share with the character. This has the power to shape perceptions and change beliefs. Mass or systemic perception change through story can therefore be catalyzed more efficiently through streaming TV because it reaches more people.

Like Disney, Shonda’s empire is known as a land – a name given to her collection of TV dramas, her and Betsy Beers’ production company Shondaland, and her rabid community of fans. Like Lear, Rhimes is also making the transition from broadcast to streaming TV. After 15 years with Disney-ABC Television, she is leaving the studio for Netflix and further disrupting the entertainment landscape and solidifying streaming TV as the platform for activism.

Having spent my career at the intersection of entertainment and advocacy, my experience makes a few things very clear:

The activist and social justice platforms of the future will need to deliver compelling content to penetrate an ever-crowded space. The powerful small (or even mobile) screen will play a leading role in connecting our fellow citizens to the issues of our day. This administration is threatening our expression, but powerful institutions are ready — and armed — to fight back.