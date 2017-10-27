The Future of Adobe Lightroom | Q&A with the Director of Adobe Photography

The newly announced upgrade for Lightroom is actually more than just an upgrade, it is an entirely new product focused on the cloud and migrating the desktop, mobile, and web with a unified and cross platform interface. While there are many amazing features in the new lightroom CC, the software itself loses much of the core power and customization of the old Lightroom, now called Lightroom Classic. While both products do continue to exist, the name change and new direction beg some difficult questions for the future of Adobe’s amazing photo editor. Is lightroom being replaced? Is it the end of Lightroom Classic? Can I use my presets in Lightroom CC? Can I move images between CC & Classic? What about my Data Limits? Answering the big questions and more on Lightroom CC with Tom Hogarty: director of product management for all things photography & Sharad Mangalick: Adobe Lightroom Product Manager.

Adobe has undergone some massive changes to its product lineup with a clear shift in focus from local catalog based system to the cloud. While Lightroom mobile has existed for some time, it prioritized a desktop based workflow the ability to make subtle changes and exports from your mobile devices. Adobe has now renamed the traditional Lightroom CC we all know and love to Lightroom Classic, which by name alone makes me feel dated when using it. The new Lightroom CC incorporates a radically refreshed design that honestly feels like a tablet app migrated for the desktop. With this new interface, adobe can maintain an almost identical look and feel across your computer, the web, and mobile device. But there are questions as to the future of both systems, integration between them, and the focus on the cloud for Adobe’s new Creative Cloud software. While Adobe is still my favorite software for organizing and editing images, there are many creatives in the industry, including myself, that will be looking for evidence of Adobe’s continued support and focus on the professional photography market with Lightroom Classic. For more information, check out our Adobe Lightroom CC Hands On.