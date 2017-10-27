In order to stay competitive, businesses are always looking for new ways to innovate and improve. In this article, we look at the future of global payroll.

The payroll holds insightful and real-time HR data, which can help employers adopt an intelligence-based business model, especially in decision making. In the long-run, only businesses with payroll systems that provide good service as well as insight for both employers and employees will remain in the game.

As a result, progressive corporations are quickly investing in new payroll systems that include all of the individual needs that the organization may need locally or globally. You can check some of the latest payroll solutions here.

The main objectives of a payroll system have not changed much over the years. These normally include consistent performance, reduction in operational costs, improve compliance etc. However, the environment in which such payroll teams are working under has changed radically to affect the payroll process either directly or indirectly. For more on global payroll click here.

What the future holds for global payroll

The number of business leaders who currently understand the importance of investing in an efficient global payroll is increasing by the day. As we head into the future, how do we expect global payroll to shape up?

Increased use of predictive analytics

Predictive analytics, according to Gartner, is a form of advanced analytics that analyzes data with the purpose of answering the question “What is most likely to happen?” It uses techniques such as forecasting and predictive modelling.

With an accurate global payroll and this new analytics technique, organizations can gain better insight into their global operations and how they are likely to change. As a results, businesses will be able to plan more effectively especially in conjunction with additional data such as individual employee performances.

For example, organizations can use predictive analytics to identify absence patterns of an employee or some other kind of attrition and hence forecast effectively for recruitment requirements and save costs in the process.

Better engagement with employees

Next in line to fill most job positions in the near future is the Generation Z. Unlike the previous generation, this one has fully grown with technology, is very comfortable using it and expects probably better at the workplace. As a result, organizations will have think deeply about how they can best meet these generation’s needs and requirements.

According to SD Worx, over the coming year, the number of built-in employee engagement functions are set to increase significantly. Key to these functions will be tailored ones that boost employee experience such as self-service and user-friendly tools specifically meant for Generation Z and Millennials. An increase in the number of reporting tools and tools for monitoring employee experiences is also expected.

The rise of cloud-based payroll systems