The Future of Insurance Industry

Blockchain will change the conventional approach to an exceptional degree. Banking and insurance industries are expected to be impacted by the blockchain technology; this will make both sectors more straightforward, feasible and better coordinated into the present day global framework. Circulated fiscal commodities may turn into the next yardstick for risk management for most financial markets. The estimated global insurance market is approximately $5Trillion. Insurance business manages risks, processes premiums, and claims. That requires a lot of data exchange between many parties involved. This activity generates a great deal of overhead and unwarranted hidden fees which customers eventually pay.

As stated by numerous specialists, the primary difficulty characteristics for the insurance industry are the absence of technological developments, shortage of new plans of action and new products, hindrances to admission for newcomers and over the top by-laws. Insurance companies are no longer trusted by the customers, and corrupt activities thrive. High-risk consumers are often paid for by low-risk consumers. There are a ton of capable new companies drawing remarkable consideration from clients like Lemonade, Metromile, and Hioscar. These startups change conventional approaches to insurance, by being more transparent with explicit technological models. Global trends like the sharing economy, the blockchain technology, robotics and AI which influence our lives significantly, and set new standards in the markets.

With the growing interest to the crypto-economy in the society, there are a lot of opportunities in the market for new insurance startups which concentrate on developing new products for new economy, utilizing Big Data, making new approaches to risk management and capital financing, creating brand new communication channels with consumers. Currently, financial markets operate through trusted parties' infrastructure regulated with central authority. Decentralization principles of the blockchain based business models may lead to creation of a new more efficient global economy.

There’s a conflict between insurance companies and their clients who are unsatisfied with the provided services. Distributed financial products built on the back of blockchain and principles sharing economy may resolve the conflict forever. If we are sharing cars and homes, why can’t we share risks as well?

Crowdsurance, the new philosophy comes in play. Self-regulated communities who willingly decide to protect themselves against financial losses makes much more sense than mandatory insurance imposed by regulators. This is the new standard of the services in the era of shared economy. Crowdsurance is an association of individuals joined into groups to share the financial outcome of their prospective risks. This communal collaboration depends on the standards of independent, decentralized arrangements on blockchain and directed by smart contracts. The idea of Crowdsurance suggests formation of saved finances out of community individuals' voluntary commitments.

Eventually, Crowdsurance will change the industry for good, but it depends on how good the new InsureTech projects are going to be regarding:

1. Technology’s use and availability.

2. Transparency as banks, governments, and insurance companies lack it.

3. Speed - as the current processing of claims in insurance companies takes a lot of time and almost always; insurers are pushing to pay less rather than enough.

For example, REGA Risk Sharing is a global Crowdsurance platform allowing developers, thirdparties and people to create and deploy all types of Crowdsurance products for end users according to their needs. Consequently, it gives the people opportunity to shape the services. Crowdsurance has fundamental differences from the conventional insurance: Crowdsurance doesn't have insurers, intermediaries or brokers as all of the processes are being controlled and managed by programs and algorithms.

The development of technologies such as blockchain, IoT, ML, etc. will create new methods of resolving insurance disputes, which will change not only the existing areas of insurance but also create new ones. The future of the insurance industry belongs to integrated Crowdsurance products such as pet insurance, gadget and drone insurance, car insurance, property insurance, health insurance and parametric insurance.

Pet insurance market reached $15Billion globally in 2016. The cost of vet services is high and the average price for pet insurance policy in the US vary from $50 to $110 per month. Crowdsurance products such as Lexi Club make a convenient alternative to insurance products. Due to automation, most of Crowdsurance processes save a lot of time and cost compared to traditional insurance.

Gadget (smartphones, drones, etc.) insurance may be the next step. The market is estimated in hundreds of millions of dollars, and companies like REGA Risk Sharing, SquareTrade, etc. jump in with better solutions.

Regarding property protection, drones can be used in Crowdsurance real estate products to check the property condition and also provide evidence, when an unexpected case has happened, and the property is damaged. All evidence will be managed and put away in the blockchain, and an individual cost will be ascertained for the proprietor. As indicated by IDC report; in 2021, worldwide expenses on IoT innovations will achieve a measure of $1.4Trillion. As per NTT Data, over a thousand consumers are prepared to introduce smart home systems in their houses. In any case, in the meantime, those buyers are not happy with their present insurance costs and that is where Crowdsurance products come in to substitute the conventional insurance.

Most importantly, blockchain will change the way we invest in health. In identifying insurance scoring systems and providing qualified risk mitigation; parametric data from fitness trackers, wearables, smartwatches and other mobile health devices and applications can be traced. Users' data analysis from various sensors and detectors can be a payment trigger upon occurrence of a specific event. The implementation of Crowdsurance can begin with lower insurance franchise of conventional medical insurance programs and lead to medical protection products created by the community.