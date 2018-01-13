The Future of Love Entertainment

"The Ryan Show", hosted by Ryan Verneuille, is a fresh podcast broadcast live every Monday night from New York City. Co-hosted by his childhood friend Dave Locascio aka "Hamptons Dave," Grammy Award winning rapper Mr. Cheeks, and actress Lorena Sarria, "The Ryan Show" provides stomach clenching humor and compelling interviews from a variety of guests each and every week. Hailing from Sag Harbor, NY in the legendary Hamptons on Long Island 's East End, Ryan took a brief four year leave of absence to attend college up in Buffalo. Upon his return he entered the hospitality industry , becoming a manager at The Golden Pear and then moving on to become a sushi chef at Yama-Q Restaurant in Bridgehampton. While dishing out sushi rolls Ryan began his journey into the world of show business , and created his podcast through a method of trial and error, having no previous broadcasting or audio engineering training. His show reached a new level after befriending Mr. Cheeks in the summer of 2017. Mr. Cheeks has been instrumental in securing many of the diverse guests that Ryan features on his show each week including Styles P, Corey Gunz and legendary producer Large Professor. Mr.Cheeks' following is also a source of many of the artists that perform at the after party each week, which occurs directly after the live taping of the podcast . As the show has grown, Ryan has needed to expand his production team. Recent additions to the team include freelance photographer/videographer Will Yennie, who has been brought on as Ryan's head video technician, and artist Joe Denny, who illustrates the flyers and posters that accompany the show each week.

Ryan's aim is to bridge cultural gaps through his humor by bringing on guests from many different walks of life. From rap legends to award winning photographers, from orthodontists to vagabonds living out of their van, "The Ryan Show" provides a platform for anyone interested in sharing to tell their story. Together they laugh, they learn, and build friendships that may not have otherwise come to be. In addition to creating bonds amongst each other, they also reach out to help those elsewhere. "The Ryan Show" has been the sponsor of several events whose proceeds go to those that need it most. Ryan has been the driving force behind multiple food drives alongside The Salvation Army in order to provide food and water to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. In September he hosted a benefit at Montauk's legendary Memory Motel to provide support to those affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico. Although available for download on iTunes and Spreaker, "The Ryan Show" is best experienced in person. The party after the show is a diverse experience in itself as it includes performances from up and comers, as well as top names in the industry. Comprised of stand up comedians, live bands, rappers, and anyone else eager to perform, the after party provides a platform for any and all to showcase their talents. Each week provides new people to meet and new experiences to be enjoyed, and that is what makes "The Ryan Show" such a unique program. Through comedy and open mindedness, Ryan has been able to start a dialogue across communities. His ability to say what others are afraid to say and hear others out without judgement has been the driving force behind his success thus far. His journey has just begun, but he will not rest until he reaches his goals through pushing the boundaries of comfort in comedy in order to create one giant family of all cultures and walks of life. Join Ryan and his crew on their journey as they explore and unite the world through comedy: broadcasting live from Stone Creek Bar and Lounge each Monday night at 8 PM, or by subscribing to "The Ryan Show" on iTunes or Spreaker.