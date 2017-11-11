The Future of Voice Assistants Starts In Multifamily Smart Apartments

Voice control is here and not just because it is cool. A lot of technology experts believe that voice assistants are a game changer. They will change the way that we do a lot of things. And while some will view it as human beings getting more lazy, others see it as a way to save the most valuable resource known to man, time.

Don’t underestimate the power of voice assistants in IoT.

Our team at STRATIS recently had multiple demos at the OPTECH conference showcasing how our software manages and controls door locks, thermostats, lights, leak sensors and more. Our engineers used the Amazon echo to control these smart home products. I asked STRATIS project manager Charlie Hill about how voice assistants will be used in multifamily.

“Voice control is a nice-to-have feature for most, a life-changing capability for some, and fuel for paranoia for others,” Hill said. “For the average apartment resident, it's typically the convenience and sexy factors that make it desirable. For people with mobility challenges, it can drastically increase their quality of life and security.”

He believes that it has massive upside for energy footprints.

“I think it could make a dint. Being able to say, "Alexa, I'm leaving for work" to trigger all lights off and simultaneously set the thermostat, can make a large impact over time at scale (hundreds of units in a building),” Hill said. “However, this is dependent on having the system set-up correctly, which is why at STRATIS we pull all devices into one platform, to reduce barriers to use. Setting up one STRATIS "Skill" on your Amazon Echo that links 10 different IoT devices is significantly more compelling than setting up 10 different device skills and then trying to make them work in tandem.”

Hill lead the logistics for the team that demonstrated the STRATIS IoT voice integrations at the National Multifamily Housing Council OPTECH event in Las Vegas as part of a select few companies that participated in the Launch Pad showcase.

“Felicite our CEO, and Ryan our CTO, demonstrated our smart access, lighting, leak sensor, thermostat, and, of course, voice control,” he said. “The demonstration wasn't really a "demo" in the standard sense, as the devices showcased actually exist on our servers as part of a real apartment.”

Hill said that means the team was able to show residents moving-in through the STRATIS Property Management Application, and a new user (resident) seamlessly gaining access to all devices in the unit through the STRATIS Mobile Application.

“Immediately after downloading the application, the new resident can control devices through the Amazon Echo,” he said. “It's actually a very unique solution that completely eliminates the concerns of "what happens when the resident moves in or out?" For multifamily developers, I suggest they ask that question of any IoT company (and ask to see the process).”

STRATIS ended up winning the Launch Pad competition.

Hill says that their are countless ways the multifamily residents and college students can use voice technology.

“In campus communities? Probably for things like "Alexa, tell me about Stranger Things,” he said. “The biggest contribution of voice control is increasing usage of features that already exist. People are busy and available information is endless. Being able to just directly ask something or say commands, cuts through the noise (pun intended). "Is the iron off?", "Set the AC to eco mode", "Is the door locked?", "Is there a leak in my unit?". All of these features already exist in our applications; voice control just eliminates the one or two clicks it normally takes.”

Hill suggested that security and privacy are imperative when integrating voice control.

“IoT is an inherently vulnerable technology segment, as we've seen with recent hacks and attacks on connected devices,” he said. “Voice monitoring and control can drastically increase the severity of these attacks. Hacking someone's light switch is one thing, monitoring their voice commands is at a completely different level. Imagine this scenario, "Alexa, unlock my door" or "Enable/disable my window alarm notifications"; lots of things can go wrong with those scenarios. At STRATIS, we could integrate voice control into absolutely every device we have in our footprint: lights, leak detectors, thermostats, locks, smart plugs, energy monitors, deadbolt sensors, door and window alarms, etc. But we move at a systematic pace to ensure we integrate devices that make sense and do not present security or privacy related edge-cases.”