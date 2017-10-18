Gender can be confusing.

Some find that the gender assigned at birth is the one that resonates with them. Most people we know fit into this box. Then, there are others who resonate with the gender that is opposite the one assigned to them at birth, and fit in a different box. Most transgender folk experience at least some of this as a child, but of course, there are also those who don’t realize until later on in life, but have never identified with their assigned gender.

Then, there are a ton of other people who sort of float around in the space between those two. I am one of these floaters, and have been for at least a year now. Looking back on characteristics that I wrote off as either strange or insignificant, I have had some of these qualities for quite some time now, dating back to the final few semesters of high school. Back then, these were raw, undeveloped feelings. The main difference between now and then is now I have embraced and channeled those feelings into part of who I am.

Recognizing that gender is a social construct, and biological sex has nothing to do with gender expression, I don’t know how to go about expressing or identifying who or what I am. Would I still be a woman because gender roles, norms, and expectations don’t exist in nature and are therefore manmade. Would that mean that it doesn’t matter if I have both “feminine” and “masculine” qualities? Do I still consider myself to be a woman? If that is the case, then how come being referred to as a woman makes me cringe? What if I don’t have a particular tie, connection, or feeling towards being a woman or a man? Then what would I be? Where do I fall?

I lived as a woman for more than two decades, because I wasn’t even aware that I had another option. Growing up, I had a progressive, liberal standpoint on things from the time that I was old enough to form an unbiased political opinion. Still, I lived under the impression that there were two strict, binary genders: male and female.

Now, more people are coming out as genderfluid, I feel this instant rush of relief. However, along with that relief comes a great deal of confusion and a severe lack of acceptance. Genderfluid, for those who are unfamiliar, can mean a lot of things. Some people see being genderfluid as a mixture of both male and female, and other people see it as being neither, or a gender in and of itself.

We live in a world that isn’t accepting of that. Other cultures have acknowledged a third gender or other genders for centuries now, but our culture consists of a bunch of privileged, cisgender men and women barking that the concept of genderfluid isn’t real. These strict binaries make it all the more difficult for floaters like me to figure out and get to the root of our gender- because before we even begin to question it out loud, we feel invalidated. Most of these people debate the validity of being a non-binary gender because it is something they have not experienced or seen a lot of first-hand. People fear what they do not understand. Rather than facing their fears, people like this decide that they are going to argue their opinion as fact, and belittle and demean people based on something that they cannot change.

I wish that I could go through life without a label. Not a specific gender, but a human being- because at the end of the day, that is what we all are. Human beings are all the same, even if some people insist that we could not be more different. We’re all flesh and bones, driving these skeletons which hold our soul and all of our passions, we all have blood pumping through our veins right to our heart. That remains the same across the board, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, anything. I don’t ask anyone else to question their gender, but I do ask for respect for me as I continue to question mine. Labels make larger, abstract concepts easier for people to understand. We’re taking all of who we are and boiling it down to one or two words, and those words define us and who we are to other people. Labels are the boxes that we pour our heart and soul into, and hand off to other people. Choosing one or two is far easier than explaining things in great detail like this, and therefore I understand our need to label everything, including ourselves. However, at least during certain periods in life, humans aren’t that simple.

Right now, I suppose I’m in the process of figuring out the best label to mirror how I feel inside. However, I don’t know if I will ever have a clear-cut, definitive answer. How do I label and present who I am to other people if I don’t feel like anything? Do I consider myself to be an androgynous woman because it is generally more accepted by other people? Does making that easier for myself actually make things easier for myself? Or does it make things worse, and further repress a part of who I am? I don’t know. I’m okay with not knowing.