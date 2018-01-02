The Good and Bad of the Final Tax Bill for Small Business

All of the versions of the new tax bill have been dissected and explored, primarily for their effects on big corporations and the wealthiest private citizens. But what does the final version of the approved tax bill do for small businesses? What should small business owners expect to see when the approved changes take effect next year?

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the first major change of the U.S. tax code since reforms under President Ronald Reagan in 1986, and the changes take effect January 2018. That means small business owners won’t personally experience many of the direct effects until they file taxes for the 2018 financial year. We’ll prepare you here for some of the things you should expect to see.

Reduced Taxes Across the Board

While professional opinion of the bill is not unanimous, many are excited about significant tax cuts meant to encourage growth throughout the small business sector. The National Federation of Independent Business hailed the bill as a heroic and historic achievement in small business tax reform. President and CEO Juanita Duggan in a statement said, “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act dramatically improves the way small businesses are treated, delivering hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts.”

The bill reduces the tax rate by 20 percent for pass-through business, which directly impacts small businesses across the U.S. That applies to sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S-corporations, and all of these pass-through businesses make up 95 percent of businesses in the U.S. Pass-through entities are those businesses where, instead of being taxed at the level of the corporation, they pass the income through to the owners. The government then taxes the company income at the level of the individual owner. This way the owner of a smaller business is not taxed twice: once at the corporate level and a second time at the personal level.

This impacts a lot of bigger corporations too, and is in no way limited to small businesses, but it represents a sizeable, direct tax cut for many business owners. The aim is to reduce the burden on businesses so they will have the space to reinvest and hopefully expand. However, service-based businesses making more than $315,000 a year are ineligible for the tax cut.

“That exception excludes mostly smaller accounting and law firms,” explains John Cordisco, attorney and co-founder of Cordisco and Saile. “It’s meant to close a loophole. If I’m an independent attorney, that pass-through tax rate is probably lower than my personal tax bracket, so I want to take advantage of it if I can. The problem is that it’s not going to help my business. The tax cut is meant to boost capital income and encourage investment in new assets, but as a lawyer or accountant my income is coming from my labor, not from my capital.”

The corporate tax cut is being reduced from 35 to 21 percent as well to encourage bigger corporations moving into the United States. This is a significant part of the bill, but not something that directly concerns many small businesses. All of these changes are expected to give the overall economy and GDP a boost, which will help maintain a healthy overall economic environment for a developing small business. However, the size of the boost is debated, and many analysts suggest the boost might be short-lived.

Critiques of the New Bill

Of course, not all reactions to the new tax bill have been positive. Many have criticized the bill for doing too much for big corporations or wealthy business owners who work independently and don’t create any jobs. Some say the tax cut disproportionately benefits the wealthy and even the president himself.