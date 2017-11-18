The GOP Tax Plan-A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

The American taxpayer has become the unwitting pawn in the dangerous “game” called the GOP tax plan.

Former Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers, called the tax plan now passed by the House and pending before the Senate as a “serious policy error”; criticized the present Treasury Secretary, Steven Munchin who claims the tax cuts will pay for itself [despite an increase in the deficit of $1.5 trillion]; and expressed concerns about it adding greatly to the national debt. Summers also called it “madness” that Senate Republicans want to wrap in a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate that will destroy health care for millions of taxpayers ("Larry Summers: Republican tax plan is a 'serious policy error' ") and the GOP plan as a fever dream of Republican donors ("Its crazy for a president to wrap himself in the stock market"). Even Bruce Bartlett, former Reagan-era economist, states as late as a day after the House passed its plan, HR 1, in the following clip that the GOP plan will hurt Trump voters the most.

Being a former trial lawyer, I was weened on the K.I.S.S. method of advocacy. It means, “keep it simple stupid” (when trying to convince a jury to find in my client’s favor). So, let’s do the same here with the GOP tax cut plan.

1. HOMEOWNERS: For those that want to purchase a new home or even those of us in an existing home, the Senate wants to completely eliminate the property tax deduction, state and local taxes (SALT), and the mortgage interest deduction. We have all used these deductions to make purchasing the American dream more affordable; those days are gone if the Senate GOP gets its way. Corporations, though, will still be able to deduct property taxes of whatever amount; ditto for any sales taxes it pays.

2. HEALTH CARE: The Senate plan calls for eliminating the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act (”Obamacare”). This will gut the ACA just as much as outright repealing it as the Senate tried earlier in the year, and failed. Eliminating this mandate will cause 13+ million taxpayers, many of them Trump supporters, to lose their health insurance. The savings of some $338 billion by doing this will be used to pay for the tax plan and those wealthy Americans that will see their taxes go down.

3. MEDICARE: Here is one that has not received much attention, but all those 65 and older that are on Medicare, take note: as a result of what the Republicans wish to force down voters’ throats, $25 billion will be slashed from Medicare. This is due to a 2010 law, called PAYGO (”pay-as-you-go) that requires ensuring any new legislation enacted during a term of Congress does not collectively increase estimated deficits. If there is an increase in the deficit (again, the tax plan will increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion) OMB (Office of Management and Budget) is required to order a sequestration to eliminate the overage. Medicare would not be immune from this. This was made known in a November 13, 2017 letter from CBO Director, Keith Hall, to Rep. Steny Hoyer, House Democratic Whip. This letter is produced here.

4. TEACHERS: Presently, they can deduct what they pay for their classrooms, like pens, paper, pencils. The GOP plan takes that away.

5. RELOCATION EXPENSES: If an individual had to incur expenses to relocate for a new job, they would be deductible. Not any more if the GOP tax plan becomes law. However, a corporation that shuts down and relocates to say, China, will still be able to deduct these type expenses (The GOP Tax Plan: First The Dagger, Now The Scalpel, To The Middle Class" (exchange with Rep. Susan DelBene (D-Wash)).

6.TEMPORARY VS. PERMANENT TAX CUTS: for individuals they are temporary; for corporations, any tax cuts will be permanent.

7. TAX INCREASES: By the time the GOP plan is fully implemented, those earning less than $75,000.00 will see considerable increases in their tax bill. The corporate rate will be reduced from 35% to 20%. It has also been estimated that nearly 14 million Americans will see their taxes rise as a result of what is pending in both chambers of Congress.

8. ESTATE TAX, ALTERNATIVE MINIMUM TAX, PASS THROUGHS FOR LLCs: They are eliminated or kept, which means that the wealthiest, like Republican fat cat donors, will benefit greatly.

The above eight points are, as if in microcosm, the trial lawyer’s “K.I.S.S.” method to explain what Congressional Republicans want to do to the average, individual taxpayer. From those in the Middle Class to the nation’s seniors, what we see is nothing more than the tax plan being a wolf in sheep’s clothing, where nearly every American except those at the very top of the economic ladder stand to become the GOP’s dinner meal and ticket to satisfying only their donor class.