The Greatest Gift I Ever Received

During the holidays, I’m always reminded how special it is to receive a gift. As I’m handed the colourful package, there’s a rush of gratitude that runs through me. But, over the years, I’ve learned it’s not about a gift under the tree, it’s about the gifts we give and receive every day that truly matter.

Allow me to illustrate through one experience that brought me to this realization. Flashback to my final semester of university. It’s the end of the year, which means exam time. As an English major, our finals consisted of “comprehensives.” That meant we had four oral tests with four different professors. The content for these tests included every piece of literature we read during our four years. We had to conduct deep discussions about these works, which determined whether we passed or failed. It was as intense as it sounds.

English majors would be in the library until well past extended hours or locked up in their dorm room under a single lamp. But, as occupied as we were studying for “comps,” the professors’ schedules were just as hectic. They sat with hundreds of students for hour-long sessions in the span of a week or two.

Around this time, I had just finished the first draft of my debut novel. It was more than 200 pages of jumbled jargon — not very good writing at all. At the time, I thought it was the best thing ever and wanted one of my profs to read it. But I realized my English professors wouldn’t have time to finish it before graduation. That was fine with me.

I mentioned as much to Dr. Simpson, the professor who had pushed me the most during my four years at university. I gave him the loose pages and told him to take his time and email me his thoughts once finals were over and everything settled down.

Don’t ask me how Dr. Simpson did it, but he read every single page, colouring nearly every typed sheet with red-inked edits. Then he sat with me for an hour to talk about everything, from how to make my writing better to what it truly means to be an author. I remember the wisdom I gained from that discussion, and, to this very day, I still tap into the knowledge he imparted.

It was truly the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Dr. Simpson sacrificed so much of his time to help ONE of his students who would be graduating days later. I can’t imagine what I did to deserve that attention. I certainly can’t imagine why he gave what little spare time he had to help me with something unrelated to any grade I would receive. It was obvious he cared.

So, I now believe the most memorable gifts have nothing to do with size or cost — what really matters is the thought and care behind them. That’s exactly what I felt when Dr. Simpson’s kindness changed my life. That act inspires me today to follow his selfless example.

Now that it’s the holiday season, what gift will you give? Have you really thought about what would mean the most to the people you care about? I’m not saying gadgets aren’t cool and you shouldn’t go out and grab something fun, but there’s always an opportunity to mix in something purposeful.