‘The Greatest Showman’ Artfully Delivers A Celebration of Humanity

"The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman features a phenomenally diverse cast and incredibly stunning musical performances. The film, inspired by legendary circus showman P.T. Barnum, also showcases the musical brilliance of Oscar winning lyricists from "La La Land." To coin a phrase from the movie, the film truly is a celebration of humanity.

courtesy of Fox Zendaya and Zac Efron

The amazing cast includes Disney favorites Zendaya and Zac Efron who masterfully deliver an exquisite and captivating musical number that is simply magical. The story-line and beautifully executed presentations leave viewers in awe and wanting more. "The Greatest Showman" is not only entertaining it also sends a positive message about honoring and embracing ones uniqueness.

courtesy of Fox Hugh Jackman with the cast of “The Greatest Showman”

"The Greatest Showman" has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards: one for “best motion picture - musical or comedy,” “best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy” for Hugh Jackman, and “best original song – motion picture” for “This Is Me.”

Another great line from the film is “the noblest art is making others happy” and “The Greatest Showman” does just that!