The Growing Cannabis Industry may be About to Undergo a Financial Revolution

The Cannabis plant has been widely used throughout history, and recent changes in legal status mean it is re-emerging, from the replacement of paper with hemp, to use as a recreational drug. The medicinal use of cannabis is legal in many countries including Canada, the Czech Republic and Israel. Also, Medical cannabis in the United States is already legal in 29 states as of December, 2017, with recreational use legal in eight states plus the District of Columbia (though sales of recreational pot in DC have been forbidden by Congress.). Recreational Cannabis in Canada may soon become legal as well.

Continuing evidence of the usefulness of marijuana and CBD (non-psychoactive pot) for pain and appetite management, as well as mounting pressure to make the drug legal for recreational purposes, has pushed this industry beyond where it has been for the last century. However, in order for it to truly take flight, Northern Arizona University sociologist James Bowie says that the marijuana industry needs to be rebranded.

Freed of its social stigma, the cannabis industry has the potential to truly explode in the coming decades, joining pharmaceuticals, caffeine and alcohol. But for that to happen, the perception created over the previous decades of marijuana as a dangerous “gateway” drug will need to be overcome.

Recreational and medical-based cannabis products need to have clear differentiation in terms of their name, packaging etc. because the same strain can be used in both markets.

Breeders, farmers, dispensary owners and all the related support industries in the cannabis world have realized this requirement and are aligning with experts in each field to create engaging content, attractive packaging and logos and to meet the continually increasing demand.

Marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I substance under US federal law, meaning it has been determined to have a high potential to be abused as well as providing no medical benefit. Despite that classification (widely perceived to be erroneous,) marijuana reform organizations are set to continue the work of making the plant more broadly legal for a number of uses including medical, recreational and industrial. This rejuvenation means that in the next five years, this industry is sure to undergo significant growth and transformation as the stigma of cannabis is gradually lessened.

Investing in Cannabis

A Renowned venture capitalist from the Silicon Valley has been channeling capital into the cannabis business since the early stages of the legalization process, yet it is not easy for an average investor to contribute. The only way for individual investors to take advantage of the industry's 16 percent expected compound annual growth rate is either through direct investment in a marijuana business or by joining a group as a limited partner.

However, this approach is not appealing for most investors due to the high amount of capital required, the inaccessibility of deals in the industry, and lack of available liquid cash reserves. Until now, investor participation in the legal cannabis market has been relatively small.

A Way Forward

With the growing interest of investors as well as partners, the industry is ready for a financial boom. The problem lies in the fact that since cannabis continues to be illegal on the federal level, banks are leery of going anywhere near it. It’s also a challenge for marijuana growers and cannabis-related manufacturers to advertise their wears since doing so is against the policies of virtually all media organizations broadcast, print and social.

Here’s where Blockchain technology adopted almost a decade ago could be a huge help. Even now, companies are developing platforms specifically designed to integrate cryptocurrency into the cannabis industry. These platforms are being positioned to be the backbone for cannabis-related financial transactions worldwide. With expertise and immersion in the cannabis sector, many such platforms have started adopting an inside-out approach, a sharp contrast to the outside-in approach that is undertaken by many companies. IBM has recently announced plans to develop a Blockchain system to track marijuana sales in British Columbia.

Another digital currency and promotional platform for the legal cannabis community was created by a company called CannaSOS. It has developed a social network and the world’s most comprehensive marijuana strain database, and are in the process of developing a decentralized blockchain based platform designed to eliminate the financial and advertising challenges currently faced by the Cannabis industry. Since banks in both the US and Canada tend to avoid anything cannabis-related, the industry has been forced to resort to cash. This has created significant logistical headaches as well as more serious issues such as a sharp spike in robberies of cannabis-related businesses. The PerksCoin Transaction Platform boasts a unique feature set including marketplace infrastructure, self-regulation, and arbitration, feedback and appeal mechanisms specifically tailored to the cannabis industry. This will enable both businesses and consumers to perform secure online transactions without having to worry about volatility and robbery. PTP will also have a loyalty program, with over 6 top POS and payment-processing companies applying to implement PerksCoin into their networks for transactional and loyalty purposes.

This has the potential to become an industry-wide solution, built on the Ethereum platform, to help empower cannabis-related businesses to achieve the financial security they’ve long been seeking. The PerksCoin Token (PCT) will start off in the cannabis industry, with plans on going global and being used in every industry.

