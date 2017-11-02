The Growth of Young Adult Memoirs and How to Write One

Narrative memoirs are a thing. It’s a biography on steroids, where you’d write it like a novel, but with real life events. These memoirs contain:

Distinct voice (prose)

Crisp dialogue

Setting or atmosphere

Style and substance

More showing than telling

These books contain the typical things you’d find in a biography, like real-life documentation, citations, dates, public record, and pictures. You should also seek permission from friends, family members, neighbors, doctors, and other key players in your memoir (or you can change their names or leave the people out altogether, or release the memoir as “unauthorized”). Remember, memoirs aren’t just about you. Other lives will be affected by your published life story.

These works of nonfiction are tricky — even controversial. Many memoirs have turned out to be made up, just a novel disguised as nonfiction, a fictional wolf in a biographer’s clothing. Why not just write a novel, you ask? I’ve wondered the same thing. But many of these authors are either famous or have a huge platform. Shock value is a key ingredient, especially in the opening chapters. So... they make shit up, for lack of a better expression.

You may have noticed a rise in Young Adult and Middle-Grade nonfiction. These are excellent pieces that depict painful and traumatizing experiences while growing up. Agents and publishers ask for these from time to time, but they want it from young writers (teen or post-teen). If you’re an adult hoping to write YA nonfiction... well, I’m not sure if it’ll be marketed as such. Just make sure that you’ve built a large enough platform before you do. Visit this page for a list of great YA and MG memoirs.

Other things to consider:

You must share sensitive information.

You won’t be the only one affected by the stories you share.

You have to push the envelope, present an original and eye-catching idea.

You don’t write and query agents, like you would with a novel. You have to build a platform, write a blog, do an “agony aunt” column or blog (centered on your experience), have a strong online presence, and then create a proposal (see the agent or editor’s page for details).

I have included a rough draft of what a memoir intro should look like (more or less). I was a pre-teen anorexic during a time when most people with eating disorders were upper-middle class white girls in college. I was none of those things. How was I not those things? Read and you’ll find out.

(Disclaimer: This was a particular painful area in my life, and it took me a long time to recover from what might have been longterm psychological damage.)

* * * *

Blood oozed out of my body, right from my privates. Panic seized me. What was happening? Was it that weird thing my mother had talked about that one time? Wasn’t it supposed to happen—oh, I don’t know—way after?

My pudgy hands shaking, I grabbed a huge roll of toilet paper and placed it on my panties. And then I went to school. Fourth grade awaited, and I had to drag my pudgy form to class before the bell rang.

Five days went by, and I kept it all to myself. What else was I supposed to do, tell my mother? She’d just tell everybody. Not much of a secret keeper, my mother. I couldn’t trust her to push my mattress, let alone a secret this huge.

She found out, of course. One month later, to be exact. I’d just woken up, yawning and rubbing at my eyes as I wobbled to the bathroom.

But I never made it there. Someone screamed, and the sound pierced my chest like shards of glass. It was my mother.

“Mini, the back of your nightgown!”

I frowned at her, said nothing.

“It’s full of blood!”

A flurry of activity ensued. Mother snatched a box of something called Kotex and placed it on clean underwear. Then she forced me to take a thorough shower. I stared at the big white thing taped to my underwear, perplexed. Was it a diaper? It looked like a diaper.

“It’s called a pad,” my mother said, her voice now calm and matter-of-fact. “This will absorb the blood, keeping your clothes clean. Change it several times a day, as needed. And you have to wear pants—black ones. Never wear light clothes when you’re on your period.”

My head shot up at that. “My period?”

“Yes.” She smiled. “You have your period. You’re... you're a woman now!”

A woman. I was nine years old. Were there nine-year-old women out there, or was it just me? I guess that made me a freak.

I didn’t ask my mother that. Didn’t think she’d have a clear answer.

My brother—one of them—swooped into the kitchen, heading to the coffee pot. Mother walked up to him, whispered something in his ear.

A smile stretched his lips. I knew what he was thinking. New material. A new torture device for my little sister!

That was my first memory of what would become my journey as an Anorexic pre-teen.