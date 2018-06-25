'The Hate U Give' Trailer Is Here, And It's Powerful

The first trailer for “The Hate U Give,” the adaptation of Angie Thomas’ critically acclaimed young adult novel, was released over the weekend ― and it packs an emotional punch to the gut.
The film stars Amandla Stenberg (“Everything, Everything”) as Starr Carter, a 16-year-old who feels torn between her poor, mostly black neighborhood and the suburban prep school she attends. In the novel, she is inspired to activism after she witnesses a police officer killing her childhood friend Khalil (Algee Smith).
The film also stars Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common and KJ Apa of “Riverdale” fame.
The movie hits theaters on Oct. 19.