'The Hate U Give' Trailer Is Here, And It's Powerful

The first trailer for “The Hate U Give,” the adaptation of Angie Thomas’ critically acclaimed young adult novel, was released over the weekend ― and it packs an emotional punch to the gut.

The film stars Amandla Stenberg (“Everything, Everything”) as Starr Carter, a 16-year-old who feels torn between her poor, mostly black neighborhood and the suburban prep school she attends. In the novel, she is inspired to activism after she witnesses a police officer killing her childhood friend Khalil (Algee Smith).

The film also stars Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common and KJ Apa of “Riverdale” fame.