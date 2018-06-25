BLACK VOICES
'The Hate U Give' Trailer Is Here, And It's Powerful

The movie, based on the popular Black Lives Matter-inspired YA novel, comes out this fall.
By Elyse Wanshel

The first trailer for “The Hate U Give,” the adaptation of Angie Thomas’ critically acclaimed young adult novel, was released over the weekend  ― and it packs an emotional punch to the gut.

The film stars Amandla Stenberg (“Everything, Everything”) as Starr Carter, a 16-year-old who feels torn between her poor, mostly black neighborhood and the suburban prep school she attends. In the novel, she is inspired to activism after she witnesses a police officer killing her childhood friend Khalil (Algee Smith).

The film also stars Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common and KJ Apa of “Riverdale” fame.

The movie hits theaters on Oct. 19.

