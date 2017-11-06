The Health Benefits Of Having A Clean Carpet

Many people love the look, smell, and feel of a freshly cleaned carpet. It’s something that most of us don’t get done as often as we should, but when we do – we love it.

However, having your home look and feel fresh and clean isn’t the only reason we should consider getting our carpets cleaned on a semi-regular basis – there are loads of health benefits to be found too.

With that in mind today we are going to talk a little bit about how and why it's important to keep your carpets clean.

Let’s get started.

Note: By carpet cleaning, we’re not talking about just getting out the vacuum and giving it a once over, we’re talking about soap and water-based professional cleaning systems.

Removal Of Pollutants

Our carpets are probably the dirtiest places in our entire homes. Every day we invite all the dirt, dust, and bacteria on our feet to make a new home on our floor. They may look clean to the naked eye, but under a microscope – they’re filthy.

In fact, before our carpets are given a good cleaning with antibacterial soap they contain more bacteria than our toilet seats do…

Yet despite this, we think that vacuuming up the loose debris is enough to keep them clean enough. A proper cleaning will remove all kinds of toxic and bacterial particulate that would otherwise be ready and waiting to cause you harm. Renew, who offer carpet cleaning in Dublin state:

“A rapid-dry hot steam extraction system which has proven to remove 98% of bacteria, pet dander, allergens and dust mites.” – Renew

We’re pretty sure that you’re not going to get that kind of cleanliness by sucking on the carpet with a vacuum cleaner.

Safer For Children

There’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our young children. The smallest and most vulnerable members of our society spend their days crawling, rolling, playing, and sleeping on the floor. If it’s not clean, then they are going to be exposed to the full amount of potential harmful particulate and organisms that we mentioned in the point above.

If you wouldn’t roll around and sleep on the carpet, then why is it ok for your kids to do so?

Removes Allergens

Carpets are a magnet for allergens. The fibrous strands that span the length and width of the room could not be custom made for the purpose any better than they already are. While vacuuming will do a good job at getting rid of most of them, there’s a lot left behind that can only be removed by a good soapy cleaning. If you suffer from asthma, you’re going to immediately notice the difference.

Conclusion

So there you have it, a few simple reasons why you should seriously consider having your carpet cleaned on at least a semi-regular basis. There’s a whole host of other smaller reasons we’ve been told about too, these are just some of the big ones.

I mean honestly, sit back now and think when the last time you had your carpets properly cleaned was?

I’m guessing the vast majority of people reading this either can’t remember (or they’ve never had it done).

While it’s certainly easier to call in professionals to get the job done while you’re at work, it’s also costlier. Why not make it your project this next weekend to give your carpets the love and care they deserve?

Head down to your local hire place and you’ll be able to rent a professional carpet cleaner (with some soap) for much cheaper than you ever thought possible.