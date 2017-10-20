The Hidden Advantages of Decentralized Power

When it comes to power, it’s easy to get corrupt with it. From nation-states to corporations to team sports. The leader is typically the one in charge and they’re the ones that help direct the team.

This can be seen in the military chain-of-command style management in many corporations. With the one at the top with the most power. Information travels bottom up and then decisions come top down. When it’s a small team of 20, the speed is relatively quick. However, when it’s an organization of over 10,000, this is where the traditional format of communication falls on the efficiency scale.

“A lot of the hierarchical institutions we have simply don’t scale for the decision making that’s needed in the global society,” says Andreas M. Antonopoulos, author of Mastering Bitcoin, at the Singularity Canada Summit in Toronto.

When employees who work at organizations with well over 1000 employees have good ideas, they would need approval up each level for them to pursue their idea. So for an intern with an industry changing idea, he/she would need to get the approval from his/her supervisor. Then the supervisor would need to take it to their manager. Who then, in turn, would take it to their boss and so on.

Should anyone in that chain not like the idea, or reject it because of the person suggesting that idea (not the idea itself), it will never see the light of day. Unless of course this similar idea is generated from multiple sources in different parts of the organization. If there are multiple sources of the same new idea, it won’t be an industry-changing idea, simply an idea in a changing industry. Too late at that point.

Blockbuster, Hilton, Kodak.

So what’s the solution? It’s a structure that offers the benefit of speed while still maintaining the ethos of the organization.

Antonopoulos, who spoke at the Singularity Canada Summit on the concept of decentralized power, mentions that this is the new form of the organizations of the future. This notion was shared by many of the speakers at the Singularity Summit.

A flat organization can be more effective and quicker as the fewer levels of management encourage an easier decision-making process among employees.

Similarly, Ant colonies have a flat organization with no central control. Ants work seamlessly despite a central power. Based on the situation and circumstances, the ants switch tasks. This allows them to be fluid.

An organization that does this currently is the Ethereum network and Zappos. By organizing in silos or teams, it allows for greater transparency and quicker adoption of new technologies. Valve, a tech company that makes video games, is a flat organization which calls itself “Flatland” and has $350,000 of profit per employee, much higher than Google or Apple.

Despite the speed advantages of flat organizations, there is one main challenge moving from a centralized system to a decentralized system. Power. The loss of power is difficult for a lot of executives, who have spent a lifetime reaching their role with the power of controlling a large group of people.

The very notion of decentralized hierarchy goes against the controlling power of corporations. It’s because of power and the need for it that large corporations have failed to acclimatize to the current reality of the world. Blockbuster and Toys R Us to name a few.

To adapt to the new world of exponential technologies, organizations must be willing to relinquish power. In the words of Lord Acton "Absolute power corrupts absolutely", so relinquishing it is easier said than done.