The Hidden History of Why Advertisers Select the Models They Do

The answer to this might be a little more surprising than you think.

And while I will take exception to the assertion that only slim, white women dominate advertising, as a broad stroke, this characterization is fairly accurate.

So what gives? How exactly did slim, white women come to be held as the gold standard when it came to selling products? (If you guessed racism, you would be only partially correct).

The question as posed is actually three queries masquerading as one, so let’s break them up.

Why slim?

Slim hasn’t always been in when it comes to perceptions of attractiveness. Beauty standards have fluctuated through time, and even as late as the 1800s, European painters routinely portrayed beautiful women as having ample hips, bosoms and legs. There was even a term for this coveted figure—Rubenesque, after Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens.

However, by the time images of people began to be used in advertising in the late 1800s/early 1900s, beauty ideals had shifted dramatically. Slimness was now prized. There were several reasons for this:

The Banting Diet (which a century later would be reincarnated as the Atkins Diet) had captured the popular imagination in both Britain and the United States—the two countries where modern-day advertising has its roots. The British undertaker’s success with the low-carb, high-protein diet, and his subsequent publication of his wildly popular “Letter on Corpulence” made him a household name on both sides of the pond.

By the early 1900s, women's magazines had started to feature high fashion—which at the time meant the runways of Paris. Then, as now, models were almost impossibly slim, creating a hard-to-attain ideal that would last for generations.

(Image: Coco Chanel looks from the early 1900s)

Waist-thinning corsets had begun to go out of style—in part because of doctors’ health warnings—leaving many women struggling with acceptance of their natural body shapes.

And perhaps most important of all: the science of nutrition and the counting of calories began to take hold in the West. The first popular books talking about restricting calories as a means to manage weight were published in the early 1900s.

All of these contributed to making weight a major topic of discussion around the time images started to routinely appear in advertising. Unsurprising, then, that slim was the default when it came to featuring beautiful people. Except for a small blip in the Fifties (when Marilyn Monroe popularized the hourglass figure), ads have tended to feature slimmer models ever since.

Why white?

To understand the history behind this, you need to look at the makeup of the US and Britain in the early 1900s, when advertising started to feature images. Yes, racism was deeply entrenched at the time. Blacks were essentially looked down on as second class citizens, and advertisers were reluctant to feature them as pitchmen (and women) for fear of alienating their biggest target audience.

In the rare instances that they were featured (Aunt Jemima being the most famous example), they would almost always be shown in roles of servitude rather than as a glamorous spokesperson.

However there were two other critical reasons why advertisers wooed white consumers: percentages and purchasing power.

The black population in Britain stood at a mere 20,000 at the end of the First World War; or one-half of one percent of a total of 40 million. So hardly surprising that the earliest British ads with images would feature white people.

While the numbers weren’t quite as skewed in the US, whites were nevertheless an overwhelming majority. Of a population of 76 million at the start of the 20th century, nearly 88 percent of Americans were white. It was even higher in major metros like New York City and Boston, where about 98 percent were white.

Moreover, discrimination forced most black people into working low-income jobs (it would be four decades before minimum wage legislation would be introduced). As a group, they simply did not have the kind of purchasing power that whites had. From a business perspective, it was understandable—if not forgivable—that advertisers might find it more attractive to market to a white audience.

Why women?

In the early 1900s, only five percent of married women in the US earned an income; the rest had full-time roles as wives and mothers. But very early on, advertisers recognized that while women might not be the major breadwinners, they were the ones most likely to be making purchases for the home.

Numerous surveys from the early 20th century revealed between 80 and 85 percent of all consumer spending was done by women.

It was a no-brainer, then, to make the ads talk to women; and who better than a kindred spirit who could extol the virtues of the product?

Even with ads targeted at men, women would feature prominently…but often in sexual (or sexist) contexts.

Why now?

All of the above is, of course, history. It explains much of why slim, white women dominated advertising in the past.

But why—despite the odd path-breaking campaigns like the ones from Benetton and Dove—does that continue to be the case even now? After all, the demographics have changed significantly in the 100 years since. America is more diverse today (64% white nationally, compared to 88% in 1900; and just 45% in New York City, down from 98%).

Some of it is down to beauty ideals becoming entrenched in the decades since. After all, advertising, magazines and movies can be a powerful force in moulding our perceptions of beauty.

Some of it is down to who controls advertising—both from a corporate sense, and at advertising agencies. This remains dominantly white.

Some of it is down to purchasing power. Blacks may be catching up in terms of incomes for comparable jobs, but income does not equal wealth. Unlike income, wealth passes from generation to generation, and black people remain at a significant disadvantage when it comes to disposable cash.

And some of it, as I’ve learned from my time in the industry, comes from sheer laziness.

Laziness, you ask? Let me explain.

You might be aware that most photographs used in advertising today are purchased from stock image agencies. (And yes, this also applies to ads from corporations and government agencies).

But if the person assigned to search for imagery isn’t super specific with what they are looking for—especially when it comes to women—they almost always wind up with what is accepted as the default for pretty: slim and white.

Here’s a test I just did (feel free to try it for yourself). I went to Getty Images, the most prestigious of the stock photo sites today, and searched for “Pretty Woman”. As this first page of results shows, every single woman featured is slim. The first 23—and in all 54 of the 61 women —are white. (Five black women and two Asian women make up the rest).

It’s even worse with the same search terms on lower cost stock image sites. On Shutterstock, 102 of the 103 results on the first page are of white women. With iStock, of the 60 images on the first page of results, just two are non-white.

Unfortunately, this results in a feedback loop: creatives keep picking images of white women, and photographers and stock agencies—seeing where most of their sales come from—keep delivering more inventory of images featuring white women.

Now this isn’t to say that white women aren’t attractive or that images featuring them shouldn’t be picked; rather that attractiveness is not solely a white trait. In fact, when it comes to an ad campaign, using models who don’t fit the “pretty, young, slim and white” mould might actually help it to stand out from the competition.

Many advertisers already realize this; and in recent years Dove (Campaign for Real Beauty) and Aerie (Real) are among those who have used this to great effect.

Ultimately, it’s the success of campaigns like those—and the realization that diversity can boost the bottom line—that will finally cause change to come.

