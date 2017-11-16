The High Cost of Having a Big Family in Silicon Valley

What are the hardest things about raising three or more children in Silicon Valley? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Alecia Li Morgan, single mother of 4 in Silicon Valley, on Quora:

There are two things that are pretty difficult about raising more than two children in Silicon Valley. The first is, as you might expect, the cost, which is prohibitively expensive, and the second is slightly less obvious, but is the social norm — or rather, flouting it.

Regarding the cost of raising three or more kids in the Bay Area … this factors in as a challenge in several ways.

… this factors in as a challenge in several ways. The first is simply the cost of housing in Silicon Valley. It’s astronomical even for single people, and having as many children as I do, it’s pretty daunting. In fact, as a single mother now, I found that it was nearly impossible for me to afford to rent a home/apartment (and forget buying on my single salary, ever) large enough for the five of us and in a neighborhood that met the things I’d like: safe, in good school districts, and close to my work. Instead, we ended up moving back in with my parents and paying them rent because their house is large enough, the neighborhood is good, and the local schools (although I don’t use them, see below!) are good, and it’s not impossibly far from work (although still a good hour and fifteen minutes commute in traffic one way).

It’s astronomical even for single people, and having as many children as I do, it’s pretty daunting. In fact, as a single mother now, I found that it was nearly impossible for me to afford to rent a home/apartment (and forget buying on my single salary, ever) large enough for the five of us and in a neighborhood that met the things I’d like: safe, in good school districts, and close to my work. Instead, we ended up moving back in with my parents and paying them rent because their house is large enough, the neighborhood is good, and the local schools (although I don’t use them, see below!) are good, and it’s not impossibly far from work (although still a good hour and fifteen minutes commute in traffic one way). Tied in to cost of housing is the cost of schools. California public schools in general are not known for being great (In fact, we were ranked tenth to last this year: In national rankings, California schools not exactly ahead of the class), and so there’s a lot of competition to be not just in a good school district, but located next to the choice school within that district. This drives housing prices up (see above), but also means that many parents who have the means (or near-to-the-means, in my case) may choose to send their children to private schools. Private schools are expensive. Private schools for several children are insanely expensive. My ex-husband and I split the tuition for three of our children to attend private school (our third son attends an autism-specific class through the school district), and it is quite the expense.

California public schools in general are not known for being great (In fact, we were ranked tenth to last this year: In national rankings, California schools not exactly ahead of the class), and so there’s a lot of competition to be not just in a good school district, but located next to the choice school within that district. This drives housing prices up (see above), but also means that many parents who have the means (or near-to-the-means, in my case) may choose to send their children to private schools. Private schools are expensive. Private schools for several children are insanely expensive. My ex-husband and I split the tuition for three of our children to attend private school (our third son attends an autism-specific class through the school district), and it is quite the expense. Adding on to these are other costs, like the cost of before/after-school care for our children, since we both work full-time. Multiplying that by four is overwhelming. Any kind of extracurricular activities, which are also costly, add an even heavier burden, especially when multiplied by three or four.

Social norms. I’ve found that because of all of the above expense factors, as well as other things, like having more parents who both have steady, serious careers and a higher age of first-time parents than other places in the country, most families I know tend to have 1–2 kids (if any). There are just a handful I know who have 3, and I personally only know two other families who have 4. Being an outlier in most of my social circles is tough. Many of the other parents I know are not as willing or able to have playdates or go on outings with my crew of four, or even the ones who *are* willing are overwhelmed, and it becomes less enjoyable for them and for me. I think it’s fair to say that my four are fairly well-behaved and generally pretty good kids, but even so, I acknowledge that the sheer number of them is daunting to people. When we’re out and about doing our errands or just generally adventuring, we draw looks and comments from passersby. When I meet new people at the parks or schools and they eagerly talk about getting together with their child and mine (who are in the same grade), when they hear I have three others, I can actually feel the offers sliding back down their throats. I can’t blame them — I am pretty calm and not easily overwhelmed, but I can imagine that I might also balk or feel intimidated by a playdate with someone who had 3x the amount of kids I do. But it’s still a hard thing. Back in ND, where I lived for four years while my ex was in medical school, having a bundle of children was not so rare. The cost of living was much lower, and the average age of first-time parents was as well. Out here? Different story.

Still, I have no regrets about having these four, and I love our family of five and living in Silicon Valley. There’s no other place I’d rather raise my children than here, and although the cost is high, it’s worth it.