HUFFPOST FINDS
02/13/2018 05:46 pm ET

10 Of The Highest-Rated BPA-Free Water Bottles On Amazon

Water, and nothing else 🙅

By Amanda Pena
Peacefulwarrior93 via Getty Images

Staying hydrated is an essential part of healthy living; staying hydrated with those added chemicals found in your everyday plastic water bottle isn’t. 

If you’re wondering what the concern is surrounding BPA or Bisphenol-A, it has to do with its status as an endocrine disruptor. That means BPA can mimic naturally occurring hormones in the body like estrogens, androgens, and thyroid hormones. This overstimulation of hormones “can decrease or increase normal hormone levels, or alter the natural production of hormones”, according to Niehs.

Though the FDA has said that BPA is safe at the very low levels, many consumers are choosing to limit their exposure while research on its effects continues. That means it’s probably best to avoid it in basic products like food storage containers, detergents, food, toys, cosmetics, and, you guessed it, plastic water bottles.

If you’re looking for some sleek, budget-friendly options, we’ve combed through Amazon to find the highest-rated BPA-free water bottles. Take a look below at 10 of the highest-rated BPA-free water bottles you can get on Amazon:

  • 1 KOR Nava Water Bottle
    Amazon
    Made from BPA-Free Eastman Triton polyester, this bottle has a carbon-activated filter that's made from 100% coconut shell.

    Amazon Reviews: 803
    Average Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

    "I recently stopped drinking pop and was going through insane amounts of bottled water every day. I did some research online about filtered water bottles and this kept coming up! I've had it for almost 2 weeks now and I really like it. Our city water doesn't taste very good and I am able to drink it all day with no problems. Haven't found anything wrong with it that would make me not buy another one." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 2 Lifefactory Glass Water Bottle with Straw Cap
    Radiant Life Catalog
    Lifefactory reusable adult bottles are made of high quality soda lime glass and wrapped in a protective silicone sleeve. It's also BPA/BPS-free and phthalate-free.

    Amazon Reviews: 2,229
    Average Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

    "I have dropped it from a low height on the concrete garage floor and it didn't break. But my niece dropped hers and it did break. Obviously since it's glass, it needs to be cared for, but the improvement in the taste of the water is so worth it." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 3 Klean Kanteen Classic Stainless Steel Water Bottle
    bhphotovideo
    Stainless steel doesn't retain or impart flavors so this water bottle is a perfect all-day option. Not only that, it contains no BPA, phthalates, lead, or other toxins.

    Amazon Reviews: 1,308
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "This canteen is large and easy to carry. It is clean and because it isn't one of the painted ones, it goes in the dishwasher with ease. I absolutely love this and I bought it to help in cutting back on plastic water bottles." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 4 Ezisoul Ultimate Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
    Amazon
    This 100% pure stainless steel water bottle is under $15 and is engineered to stay dry and not leak.

    Amazon Reviews: 1,263
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "I love this bottle. I bought this bottle because I was tired of freezing plastic water bottles -- only to have them sweat and make a mess. I pour iced water into this vessel and the water stays cold all day -- no sweating and making a mess. Light weight and great size..No metallic taste." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 5 Embrava Premium Sports Bottle
    Amazon
    With a tough carry-strap and a special reflective frosted casing that reacts uniquely to your environment, this BPA-free bottle is ideal for all kinds of sports and outdoor activities.

    Amazon Reviews: 3,388
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "The Embrava Sports Water Bottle is fantastic. I have a habit of tipping over my bottles causing a huge mess all over the floor. Not with this beautifully designed bottle. It doesn’t leak at all. It has a lid that, when closed, seals the liquid in. The lid has a locking system that is really easy to use as well. It has a neat strainer that sits on the inside top for those that like to put fruit in their drinks so it never clogs." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 6 CamelBak Chute 1L Water Bottle
    Amazon
    "Durable and leak proof, the Chute Water Bottle provides a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling. 100% free of BPA, BPS and BPF."

    Amazon Reviews: 2,858
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "Bottle top is attached which could become a little annoying. I removed the plastic attachment. It is sturdy and has a nice wide opening. The opening is also angled which makes it easy to drink out of. Has a hook so you can attach it if you have your own clip. Good bottle." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 7 Memobottle
    Amazon
    This slim, BPA-free water bottle is ergonomically designed to fit where you need it. It's at the top of our price list, but the sleek and innovative design is what you're paying for.

    Amazon Reviews: 114
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "It's beautiful, sleek, elegant. I bought it because it's flat and is therefore less bulky in my shoulder bag than round water bottles..." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 8 Nalgene Tritan Narrow Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle
    Amazon
    Made of BPA-free co-polyester with superior impact resistance, this is a great option for those who are active all day.

    Amazon Reviews: 2,760
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "This water bottle is made of excellent quality; it's so durable! I love the spout as well, bc it helps me drink more at a time than a smaller spout bottle. I bought this to help me drink more water throughout the day and I have been doing wonderful! It has helped so much..." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 9 Myna Forum Bottle
    Amazon
    Myna's Forum bottle is made with double insulated 18/8 stainless steel, and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

    Amazon Reviews: 332
    Average Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

    "This bottle is awesome. I got it a few days ago and it has been great. I put ice and water in it before going to bed and when I got up in the morning the ice hadn't melted at all. It's a solid water bottle. I like the loop on the top, it lets me clip it to my backpack, so I can take the bottle on all my outdoor adventures." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 10 willceal Fruit Infuser Water Bottle
    Amazon
    This 3-in-1 water bottle holds more fruit and water, increases flavor, is eco-friendly and shatterproof.

    Amazon Reviews: 221
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "I have a hard time drinking enough water. This water bottle has changed all of that. The bottle comes with a fruit infuser. I love being able to add all of my favorite fruits and herbs to my water to make it taste better." - Amazon Reviewer

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Health And Medicine Amazon Shoppable
10 Of The Highest-Rated BPA-Free Water Bottles On Amazon

CONVERSATIONS