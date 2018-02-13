10 Of The Highest-Rated BPA-Free Water Bottles On Amazon

Staying hydrated is an essential part of healthy living; staying hydrated with those added chemicals found in your everyday plastic water bottle isn’t.
If you’re wondering what the concern is surrounding BPA or Bisphenol-A, it has to do with its status as an endocrine disruptor. That means BPA can mimic naturally occurring hormones in the body like estrogens, androgens, and thyroid hormones. This overstimulation of hormones “can decrease or increase normal hormone levels, or alter the natural production of hormones”, according to Niehs.
Though the FDA has said that BPA is safe at the very low levels, many consumers are choosing to limit their exposure while research on its effects continues. That means it’s probably best to avoid it in basic products like food storage containers, detergents, food, toys, cosmetics, and, you guessed it, plastic water bottles.
If you’re looking for some sleek, budget-friendly options, we’ve combed through Amazon to find the highest-rated BPA-free water bottles. Take a look below at 10 of the highest-rated BPA-free water bottles you can get on Amazon:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.