10 Of The Highest-Rated BPA-Free Water Bottles On Amazon

9 Myna Forum Bottle

Amazon

Myna's Forum bottle is made with double insulated 18/8 stainless steel, and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.



Amazon Reviews: 332

Average Rating: 5 out of 5 stars



"This bottle is awesome. I got it a few days ago and it has been great. I put ice and water in it before going to bed and when I got up in the morning the ice hadn't melted at all. It's a solid water bottle. I like the loop on the top, it lets me clip it to my backpack, so I can take the bottle on all my outdoor adventures." - Amazon Reviewer