In cooking, the chef's knife is also known as a cook's knife, it’s a cutting tool used in food everyday preparation. The chef's knife was initially designed to slice and cut beef. The modern era of chef's knives can be dated back to 1731 when Peter Henkel founded what became the knife empire.

Today it’s a general-purpose knife used by most western cooks. Besides, the French knife has had a tremendous influence on the style and shape of what we called the “Japanese knives." Many knives including the ''Japanese knives," derived its shape and design from the French chef's knife. The modern chef's knife is a multi-purpose knife designed to perform different kitchen tasks. It can be used for mincing, slicing, chopping vegetables, and cutting meat.

The classic chefs knife has a single -blade, typically 20cm in length and roughly 1/2 inch (3.8 cm) in width, although many other popular models can range from 6 to 14 inches (15 to 36 centimeters) in length. There are two types of blade shape namely the French and German blade shape. The German-type are thick and continuously curved along the cutting edge; while the French style has a straighter edge and curves up to the tip. However, neither the style is inherently superior; as personal preference will always dictate your choice.

So what makes a German chef's knife a "German" chef knife? To start with, it’s very strong, big and heavy. Besides, a German chef's knife is traditionally made up of soft steel. This means you can drop it on the floor, use it like a cleaver, throw it into the sink, and moreover, some people said that its heavyweight aids cutting and the blade is not likely to crack.

Also, the shape of a German chef's knife is characterized by its curve blade towards its tip which allows the knife to be "rocked" up and down, we’re all familiar with the "rocking motion" of the chef's knife from the Food Network. and the German chef's knife was designed specifically to perform this motion.

The interplay of cultures has greatly influenced the Japanese chef's knife. There wasn't much of knife production in Japan until the Portuguese introduced tobacco in the 1600's. In response to this innovation, the Japanese were known for making knives to cut tobacco. Eventually, this knife became an all purpose knife known as the Japanese gyuto ( 牛刀 ぎゅうとう） gyūtō), meaning 'beef knife,' which is the Japanese version of the western style chef's knife.