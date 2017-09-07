Jeremy Meeks, widely known at the “hot convict” for his handsome mugshot that went viral a few years ago, just landed a major fashion campaign.

Meeks stars in Carolina Lemke’s new eyewear campaign alongside international model Bar Refaeli. The two posed for a Boomerang together on Instagram.

“Blue is the new black,” Refaeli captioned the shot, which has over 7 million views and counting.

Meeks posted a behind-the-scenes picture of himself on set as well:

The model’s new girlfriend, Topshop heiress Chloe Green, also stopped by the set:

Green and Meeks’ relationship got off to a rough start in July after photos leaked of the two kissing. Meeks was accused of reportedly cheating on his wife, Melissa Meeks, to whom he was still married and shares a son with. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Melissa Meeks said she intended to file for divorce.

The tricky relationship status didn’t seem to bother Green one bit, as she posted a since-deleted Instagram of herself with Meeks shortly after the photos leaked with the caption, “Just the Beginning... We appreciate the love and the hate.”

It seems like we’ll be seeing a lot more of these two.