The HOTTEST Men of 2017: Dance Review

We're used to hearing about beautiful ballerinas, so, just in time for XXX-MAS, I'm flipping the script and objectifying the walking meat sticks of dance.

TRIGGER WARNING FOR THOSE WITH SWEET TOOTHS!!!

You are about to enter a shop of pure "MANDY", AKA: Delicious. Man. Candy.

Word to the wise: This isn't one of those Star-F*cker listicles where all you see are famous ballet danseurs, sorry David Hallberg . This is an impure sex-rated look at the delicious and hot - talent be damned. Actually, these guys are packing loads of talent. MOST importantly, they're the dudes you'd kick out of bed... so you could dig-in on the floor. In no particular order, these are THE HOTTEST DANCERS OF 2017!

1. MICHAEL JACKSON, JR. || Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

A post shared by Michael Jackson Jr. (@mikejackjr) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

In a company of men that includes Vernard Gilmore, Renaldo Maurice, and Collin Heyward, how am I supposed to pick just one? Something about Jackson, Jr whispers, “Baby, it’s me”, and the rest is history. Seriously, peep his Insta-feed and prepare to... Melt. Handsome smile + smooth grooves + hooks-for-feet = #BottomsUP!

A post shared by Michael Jackson Jr. (@mikejackjr) on Dec 18, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

2. KIMIN KIM || Mariinsky Ballet

A post shared by KIMIN KIM (@kimin_kim1028) on Nov 21, 2015 at 5:02am PST

Kim is so good that even the Russians are like, “DAMN!” It’s not just those chiseled cheek-bones and rippling abs that have us drooling. No, watch the video below and prepare to death-drop at his #GLORY.

3. DANIEL CAMARGO || Het Nationale Ballet

A post shared by Daniel Camargo (@danielcamargoofficial) on Dec 26, 2015 at 1:07am PST

First thought: “Ouch”, and then I start reaching for the Karma-sutra. Carmago looks like a Disney prince... dripping with “DANGER! + LUST!”.

A post shared by Daniel Camargo (@danielcamargoofficial) on May 8, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

4. ORLANDO ZANE HUNTER, JR. || Brother(hood) Dance

A post shared by Orlando & Ricarrdo (@bhood.dance) on Oct 16, 2015 at 11:02am PDT

Woke as FUG and just as pretty to boot. If being true to oneself is the greatest form of activism, then Hunter, Jr. is the sexiest version of truth that I have ever seen.

A post shared by Orlando & Ricarrdo (@bhood.dance) on Jul 11, 2015 at 7:42am PDT

5. CALVIN ROYAL III || American Ballet Theatre

A post shared by Calvin Royal III (@calvinroyaliii) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Wiry + steely strength, Royal III is ABT’s newly minted soloist and the future of ballet in America. He’s also smolderingly beautiful. Take a look at him partnering any woman in the company and prepare to swoon.

A post shared by Calvin Royal III (@calvinroyaliii) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:14am PST

6. MICHAEL JAMES NOVAK || Paul Taylor Dance Company

A post shared by Michael Novak (@michaeljamesnovak) on Mar 30, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

This poster-boy for Midwestern yumminess is the super handsome son that Paul Taylor never had. More than that, he moves like Cary Grant with Gene Kelly’s swag packed into Adonis’ bod.

A post shared by Michael Novak (@michaeljamesnovak) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:07am PST

7. VIVAKE “VIVE” KHAMSINGSAVATH || Freelancer + Dance Teacher at Peridance and PMT Studios

A post shared by Vivake Khamsingsavath (@viveforlove) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Vive is the dude your boyfriend has a mancrush on and he’s not even embarrassed to admit it... and neither are you. Slinky and charged with charisma, this guy has a way of making the simplest moves look kinky and oh-so-fun!

A post shared by Vivake Khamsingsavath (@viveforlove) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

8. ERIC UNDERWOOD || Former Soloist ROYAL BALLET

A post shared by Eric Underwood (@ericunderwood) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Underwood may have retired from Royal Ballet to become a full-time model but he’s still the sexiest dancer in the company... or any company. And you just know he rolls out of bed looking this good. #JealousOfHisPartner

9. LUKASZ ZIEBA || Company XIV

A post shared by lukasz zieba (@wookashzieba) on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Normally I’d scream, “SHAVE YOUR F_ING FACE”, but on Zieba the scruff totally works. He’s got that rakish pirate thing going for him that makes you think “rapscallion-icious”.

A post shared by lukasz zieba (@wookashzieba) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

10. BRIAN HALLOWDREAMZ HENRY || Krump-Master. Breakdancer. Scholar.

A post shared by Brian Henry (@hallowdreamz) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

If Wolverine were Black and Tall, he'd be HallowDreamz. This man is the best at what he does without even trying. Besides being 6'5 and jacked with so many muscles that even his muscles have musss-sculls, he's also a loving father. Hot body + zen soul = #ThirstTRAP.

A post shared by Brian Henry (@hallowdreamz) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

11. CHOONG HOON LEE || Dance Theatre of Harlem

A post shared by Dance Theatre of Harlem (@dancetheatreofharlem) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Lee joins the ranks of sculpted bodies packing a happy... package. Ahem- how many people do you know who stay cool when their pirouettes start off awry before casually sweeping into attitude? Verdict: #SEXYBISH

A post shared by Dance Theatre of Harlem (@dancetheatreofharlem) on Aug 3, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

11. XAVIER TOWNSEND || Freelance Dancer

A post shared by Xavier Townsend (@itjustmightbex) on Mar 17, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

A dazzling trickster who can execute any technical feat from ballet to krump, Townsend is the adorable boy next door who just happens to be rockin’ a body of steel with a dynamite smile.

A post shared by Xavier Townsend (@itjustmightbex) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

12. LLOYD KNIGHT || Martha Graham Dance Company

A post shared by Lloyd Knight (@lloydknight) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Chiseled to the GAWDS, debonair grin, and eyes that make your soul feel a certain kind of way. Knight recently recovered from a near career-ending injury and blah, blah, blah- HE’S SO BLOODY HOT!

A post shared by Lloyd Knight (@lloydknight) on Dec 16, 2015 at 5:50am PST

13. SAVERIO PESCUCCI || Dance Theatre of Harlem

A post shared by Save (@sape91) on Nov 4, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Gerard Butler went to Italy and came back as a shamelessly sassy, burly prima. Rugged manliness with ballerina extensions, what makes Pescucci beautiful, besides the woof-factor, is his commitment to being utterly himself. In other words, those dagger feet tho’ + dat hawt bawdy = YAS!

A post shared by Save (@sape91) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:03am PST

14. CHRISTOPHER GRANT || New York City Ballet

A post shared by Christopher Grant (@_christophergrant_) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

This gorgeous newbie to NYCB is technically too young even for me to objectify, so I’ll just let his sensational face and boogie at Ft. Greene Park speak for itself.

A post shared by Christopher Grant (@_christophergrant_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

15. JARED BOGART || Ballet Hispánico

A post shared by Jared Bogart (@jared_bogart) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

The newest member of Ballet Hispánico, Bogart is a beefy hunk of man who knows how to cock his... hips. In a company full of sex appeal, watching this big boy get down is nothing short of heaven.