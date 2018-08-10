The Idris Elba As James Bond Rumor Is Going Around Again, And People Are Pumped

People online are shaken and stirred once again about the prospect of Idris Elba playing James Bond.
On Friday, the U.K. publication The Daily Star tabloid published an article claiming that director Antoine Fuqua reportedly said Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli thinks “it is time” for a black actor to star in the franchise. Apparently, the article said, the 45-year-old “Luther” star is in the running to play the titular role if the current actor playing Bond, Daniel Craig, retires the part.
HuffPost reached out to Elba, Fuqua and Broccoli to confirm the report, but none of their camps immediately commented.
Yet, rumor or not, people online seem pretty excited about the idea.
Fans of the franchise have wanted the British actor to play Bond for quite a while, including former 007 Pierce Brosnan, who told the RadioTimes back in 2015 that he thinks Elba would make a good Bond (though in June, he endorsed Tom Hardy).
Rumors that Elba is being considered for the role stem back to 2014, when the massive Sony hack leaked that then-studio co-chair Amy Pascal told a colleague, “Idris should be the next Bond.”
Yet, despite the mass approval, Elba doesn’t believe the role must be played by any man ― including himself.
“I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” he said in a video published by Variety in January. “It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [filmmakers] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”