The Idris Elba As James Bond Rumor Is Going Around Again, And People Are Pumped

People online are shaken and stirred once again about the prospect of Idris Elba playing James Bond.

On Friday, the U.K. publication The Daily Star tabloid published an article claiming that director Antoine Fuqua reportedly said Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli thinks “it is time” for a black actor to star in the franchise. Apparently, the article said, the 45-year-old “Luther” star is in the running to play the titular role if the current actor playing Bond, Daniel Craig, retires the part.

HuffPost reached out to Elba, Fuqua and Broccoli to confirm the report, but none of their camps immediately commented.

Yet, rumor or not, people online seem pretty excited about the idea.

IDRIS ELBA FOR JAMES BOND PLEASEANDTHANKYOU — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 10, 2018

When I’ve had a terrible day, I will remember this. And it shall sustain me. https://t.co/QJWHzJ4sju — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 10, 2018

Idris Elba is one of the finest men on the planet. He would not be lucky to play Bond, the studio would be lucky to have him do it. pic.twitter.com/IFtHMopknx — Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 10, 2018

Idris Elba should be Bond, Bourne, MacGyver, Jack Reacher, Flo from Progressive, ALF, the voice of Alexa and the permanent KFC colonel. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) August 10, 2018

James Bond Producers said to be seriously considering Idris Elba to replace Daniel Craig as Bond... Amen! Just because our society was crafted around an imbalance does not mean we continue consciously and unconsciously contributing to said imbalance generation after generation... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) August 9, 2018

Long overdue for my man @idriselba as James Bond. His acting chops are top notch; his ability to convey cool & sexiness is undeniable; and his swag quotient is incontestable. As first black Bond he would reinvigorate the franchise & take it to new heights! https://t.co/xAkYwVyTvB — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) August 10, 2018

Dear Hollywood,



You saw how we crashed Netflix's servers when Luke Cage debuted.



You saw how Black Panther set a record for most ticket pre-order sales of any Marvel film.



If you were smart, you would make a Black James Bond with Idris Elba as the titular role. — Adrian, Son of Dāla: Keeper of Receipts (@AdrianCJax) January 22, 2018

Fans of the franchise have wanted the British actor to play Bond for quite a while, including former 007 Pierce Brosnan, who told the RadioTimes back in 2015 that he thinks Elba would make a good Bond (though in June, he endorsed Tom Hardy).

Rumors that Elba is being considered for the role stem back to 2014, when the massive Sony hack leaked that then-studio co-chair Amy Pascal told a colleague, “Idris should be the next Bond.”

Yet, despite the mass approval, Elba doesn’t believe the role must be played by any man ― including himself.