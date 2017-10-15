The Illegality of Harvey Weinstein's Employment Contract That Broke The Internet

Harvey Weinstein has had a tremendous fall from grace. More than 30 women have come forward accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, and 3 women have accused the embattled Hollywood titan of rape. As if things couldn’t get any worse, last week, Weinstein was fired from his own film studio that he co-founded with his brother in 2005. As rumblings of his firing were imminent, Weinstein wrote an email to some of his high powered friends in Hollywood imploring them to intervene on his behalf with The Weinstein Company’s Board of Directors to save his job. His bench was deep, calling on some industry heavy hitters, among them, former DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg (who bought Weinstein’s former company, Miramax), NBCUniversal vice chair Ron Meyer, WME-IMG co-CEO Ari Emanuel and CAA managing partner Kevin Huvane.

Weinstein’s email began, ”My board is thinking of firing me. All I’m asking is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling.” He continued, saying he believed that, “what the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company. If you could write this letter backing me…stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help me a lot. I am desperate for your help… Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need.” Well they didn’t. He’s since been booted from the Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences and has displaced Cosby as Hollywood’s most notorious pariah.

Katenzberg published Weinstein’s letter and his own reply to the disgraced media mogul, expressing his shock at his friends’ behavior, declining to intervene on his behalf, and calling Weinstein on the carpet for his despicable behavior. On Monday, Weinstein was summarily fired him from the company that bore his name. But not before Harvey lawyered up.

It is no surprise is that Weistein’s legal team reads like the legal Dream Team from one of his movies, but what did come as a surprise is that Weinstein hired high-powered Hollywood litigator Patty Glaser to deal with his employment termination. Weinstein had been barking to anyone that would listen, including the media, and those on last weekend’s email chain, that his termination may be illegal. But how? Surely someone of Weinstein’s ilk had what we lawyers call a “Morality Clause” in his contract. This provision allows an employer to terminate the employee for a myriad of reasons, among them, if the employee is arrested, accused of a crime or otherwise brings the company under “disrepute,” the company can terminate the employee for “cause.”

On Friday, TMZ blew the lid off that query by exposing portions of Weinstein’s 2015 employment contract with TWC. Weinstein’s contract does have somewhat of a morality clause, but in Weinstein’s contract, his termination is only permitted if he is indicted or convicted of a crime, which he hasn’t been. And that sketchy morality clause was undercut by certain “cure” language contained in his agreement. TMZ alleged that if Weinstein is sued for sexual harassment, "treated someone improperly in violation of the company's Code of Conduct," or any other misconduct that results in a judgment against TWC, “You [Weinstein] will pay the company liquidated damages of $250,000 for the first such instance, $500,000 for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each additional instance." So, according to his contract, Weinstein could engage in illegal behavior and keep his job by essentially paying himself (he and his brother Bob own 42% of the privately held company) as long as he wasn’t indicted or arrested for his egregious behavior.

So was Harvey right, was he terminated in violation of his agreement? In short order, no. Sexual harassment is a form of sexual discrimination that violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This behavior extends to unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that affects a person’s employment or prospects for a job, and Weinstein was accused of that and so much more.

Nearly every American jurisdiction prohibits the enforceability of a contract that promotes an illegal end, and certainly sexual assault and rape fall under that category. Such illegal contracts are rendered void ab initio by the courts, meaning that Weinstein’s employment agreement should be deemed void from the beginning, rendering Weinstein at-will employee which allows for his termination for any reason, or nor reason at all, with or without cause.