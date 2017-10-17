The Impact of Country Culture on Company Culture For Global Businesses

While some companies may still be waiting for the word ‘culture’ to phase away, the truth of the matter is that it’s far from a buzzword and will only increase in its importance as time goes on. For the CEO’s resolute on a strong culture inside of their organizations, a curious question has arisen: What do global companies do when national culture impacts organizational culture?

Bala Sathyanarayanan, Executive Vice President of Business Transformation & Human Resources at Xerox, explains that with international companies there is a shift that can work to impede the overall culture of the vision for the company. There is a “global culture, country culture, department culture and even an individual culture that we must align.” With offices around the world, Sathyanarayanan sometimes feels encumbered trying to execute the culture he wants his company to have, admitting: “we have the tendency to over-emphasize country culture and under-emphasize company culture.”

Gender Diversity

As an example of this Sathyanarayanan points to the companies that aim for an inclusive workforce but have difficulty doing so when confronted with national objections or policies, such as women in the workforce. “Gender diversity becomes a major problem depending on the country we are operating offices in, but even still if there is an opening for a position in Saudi Arabia for example, we make sure women are able to interview.”

Millennial Diversity

Interestingly, Sathyanarayanan says that even Millennials are different across the world, “you can’t compare a Millennial in America to a Millennial in China” for instance, because their life circumstances still put them in two very different places in terms of opportunities. Where one person may be at a certain numerical age may not align with the prospects or experiences granted to another at that same age. In other words, a 26 year old in the United States looks different than a 26 year old in other parts of the world.

Power Struggles

Additionally, hierarchy presents itself different across the world; while some countries embrace a systemized flow of leadership, others are dictated by an individual or team without supporting management below. The way ideas or opinions are accepted and embraced is also a contributing factor to the power struggle represented globally.

Risk- Taking

When divisions of a company are spread around the world, typically the people that staff them are native to the area. For this to work, they all must share a common set of values and beliefs, yet a familiar hurdle is the decision to take risks in the first place- or not. Studies have shown that certain country cultures, such as the Japanese, are less likely to be risk-takers, whereas Canada and the United States are. This has a major impact on the way decisions or negotiations are made, ideas are communicated, and successes are achieved.