The Implementation of a Custom Sales Funnel in Selling Financial Services

Sales funnels are a key element of every marketing model. However, the implementation of generic sales funnel is usually ineffective because it is too broad. A sales funnel is a generic approach that simply describes a way in which you can direct human behavior with the goal of making a sale. So, assuming you run Facebook ads and you send people from your ad to your product page, you have already implemented a sales funnel (albeit a very simple one). Now what really counts – regardless of the type of funnel you have generated through your marketing campaigns – is how you customize your funnel. Going back to the example of the Facebook ad, if you haven’t targeted a specific audiences to land on your site, but instead you are broadly spreading your message, it is likely that your sales funnel isn't effective. As Oguz Konar, founder of Local Marketing Stars, comments: “Old approaches such as doing lead generation for Merchant cash advance companies, through purchasing client data and credit histories, won’t longer help to stand in the too crowded financial market.”

How to make your funnel effective for selling financial services

The implementation of a generic “traditional” funnel for selling financial services is something outdated that – as financial services evolve – no longer serves its originally intended purpose. The problem with a traditional funnel is that uses pre-defined steps, meaning that it uses a set of selling activities for each stage. Proposing demos, do pilot presentations, or showing historical data for convincing clients to buy your financial products, aren't necessarily selling activities that match where the customer is in the buying process. Financial brokers should be thinking from start to finish about all of the stages that the customer goes through, putting as the starting point the recognition of a problem. The truth is that you're not going to sell something to someone unless they say they have a problem. And, sometimes, we need even more than that. We need to put an economic cost to that problem or an opportunity cost, and they need to commit to actually doing something about it. In short, you need to anticipate your customer needs “So instead of asking customers, “What would you like?” and giving it to them, you have to focus on the more important question. Ask yourself, “What would customers really want to do if they only knew they could do it?”.

So the salesperson should find a problem that causes pain, possibly with an economic cost, and, most importantly, this problem should be something that many people are willing to spend money to actually address. The salesperson that is dealing with something without those characteristics doesn’t really have a viable sales opportunity.

How to get started with creating your financial sales funnel

The first step is understanding your business model and your audience. The first step for building a viable sales funnel is understanding your prospects and identifying to whom you are selling. Once you have a clear idea about this and you have started defining the financial business model, you can then choose the right sales funnel for that business model and for those people. This varies if you're running a financial service business or trying to sell online financial courses or drop shipping; it's going to be different types of sales funnels for each type of business. That's why it is important to start with a deep understanding of what makes your financial business model unique on the market.

The second step is choosing the appropriate platform for building your sales funnel. Many programs, such as ClickFunnels, Shopify, Infusionsoft or SalesForce could actually help you with this. To build a sales pipeline, ask yourself what type of tools and platforms you need keeping in mind the business model you’re working with. If you're doing e-commerce and running a drop shipping business, it's most likely Shopify or maybe WooCommerce and WordPress.