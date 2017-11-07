The Importance of Asking Your Customers the Right Questions

By Adam Grant

For many men, buying a suit is a task that ignites fear. Though many events, meetings and special occasions are shifting to more casual dress as new generations emerge, one thing is certain: There will always be an event, meeting or special occasion that you need a suit for. This reality came for me when I noticed everyone in the room was better dressed than I was at a recent networking event. I had a suit on, but it didn't fit as well as everyone else's. It was time for me to get serious about getting better clothing, even if I only wear a suit from time to time.

It was going through the custom suit experience with companies Tom James, Pacific Issue and Alan David that made me realize that getting the perfect product boils down to asking the right questions.

For custom suits, it was getting to know my lifestyle, preferences and overall goals. Does that sound familiar? For all businesses, you need to understand who is on the other side of the table before delivering your company's solution.

"Clothiers are highly trained to know how to measure and fit you, how to alter your garments and how to help you select options that match your lifestyle,” said Michele Stephens, Director of Marketing for Tom James during my visit for a suit. Only when those questions were asked did it produce the perfect suit.

I struggled to understand what to insert online during the suit-fitting process when that was the only option the company offered. When I looked at shirts for the suit, Mike Koranda of Pacific Issue said, “You’ve come for a custom experience. You want something that was made for you and only you; not thousands of other guys who are kind of shaped like you.”

When asking customers specific questions so you can get a better idea of how to best meet their needs, I've found a good roadmap includes the following:

Who is my customer demographically?

What is their problem? What have they done in the past to solve it? What will they do in the future?

Why do they do the things they do? What makes them tick? What are their hopes, dreams, passions, fears?

How are they currently trying to solve their problem? How did they find your business? How do they spend their time?

When do they usually purchase? Is it a recurring monthly thing for them, once a year or once every three years?

Always Ask Yourself and Your Customers Questions About Function

In the summer, men opt-in for lightweight options and thinner fabrics that give them breathability and keep them cool. Thicker fabrics and half-lined or fully-lined suit jackets will keep you warm and help resist wrinkles in the winter.

You can see the importance of an expert navigating you through this category of function. That way, you don’t show up sweating in your tuxedo during a summer wedding. This is a possibility if someone simply hands you a tuxedo without asking you the proper questions.

When looking for a custom clothing company (or any company, for that matter), go with the company that asks you a lot of questions. This knowledge has helped me be the best-dressed guy in the room with only a few articles of custom clothing. It also helped reinforce the importance of asking questions before being able to deliver a perfect experience for my own clients. It's easy to just hand someone what you think they want. Asking a few questions will ensure they come back.

