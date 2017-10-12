The Importance of bettering Project Managers at public speaking

Why is public speaking in project management important and is it even necessary? The main point of the argument is that project manager just brief the team on the expected outcome and simply manage. The truth is running projects without good communication leads to confusion. In modern world project management is becoming a trendy field. Therefore, it is harder to differentiate yourself and stand out. Project management can be tasking, and it is the role of the project manager to balance the three important factors in this field; time, cost, scope. Ensuring tasks are done within the prescribed time, budget and meet the required standards.

Need for public speaking for Project Managers

During the proposal stage, project managers are required to seek for support from different entities and present to boards on regular intervals and also present the final project results. Stuttering or being uncomfortable to speak in public may be an indication of less confident and knowledgeable about their projects. It is therefore imperative that the project manager oozes confidence to their clients and workers and the boards.

The success of a project largely depends on the efficiency of the communication. Other factors include:

1. Public Speaking and effective verbal communication

Whether meeting clients, investors, soliciting for a budget increase or explaining a timeline to different workers effective public addressing mechanisms are required. You need to articulate ideas clearly, calmly even under pressure. Good oratory skills cannot be emphasised enough.

2. Writing and Electronic Communication Knowledge

In this age, project managers are also required to be technologically empowered. The advent of social media, mobile phones, and computer applications is of particular interest. In the case of a presentation, one no longer needs papers to articulate your thoughts. This has been made easier by the introduction of the PowerPoint templates where you can highlight keynotes for your speech.

3. Elements of a Good Public Speaker

In my opinion project manager can be an excellent public speaker by combining factors listed below:

Have a mindset for public presentations:

It is the role of project managers to guide and sell their ideas, and they are required to demonstrate proficiency in outdoor speaking, carry the audience through the main points of your talk and ensure the listeners arrive at the predetermined location in your conclusion.

Data infused presentations:

Presentations that carry data within them are more convincing, more accessible to expound and give the speaker more confidence. One should use data and use relatable examples to demonstrate key areas.

Reading your presentation beforehand:

The art of mastering breaks between your sentences helps you to organise your ideas, anticipate the reaction from the listeners. It is good to know your presentation thoroughly.

Focusing on your audience:

The project manager does have different ways of addressing various people and groups. However the key idea has to be understood, and this helps the listener to walk with you, take action hereby deeming you an efficient manger.

Defeat your fear: