The Importance Of Effective Corporate Communication

One of the biggest employee-related expenses for any organization is training. Business owners and executives allocate huge amounts of resources to ensure that their team has the knowledge and skills required to get the job done.

More often than not this training is specific to the tasks employees are required to undertake as part of their day to day activities. Training on things like getting up to speed on the latest software system, or staying up to date on developments and best practices is commonplace. However, many businesses overlook one vital skill when it comes to potential training opportunities – communication.

The importance of your team being able to effectively communicate with one another (and with clients) cannot be overstated.

"Effective communication in the workplace helps employees and managers form highly efficient teams which reduces employee turnover while increasing the bottom line." – Joan Weber, CEO – English In The Workplace

On the other hand, without adequate verbal and written communication skills your operations can suffer in various ways – mistakes can be made, and productivity can suffer. Each year more and more businesses are choosing to give their team corporate language training as the benefits become more and more apparent (and harder to ignore).

Diversity And Cohesion

As the world becomes more and more connected, workforces are becoming much more globalized. Before only the largest organizations had distributed teams working in different corners of the world – but these days it’s reasonably common.

English is generally accepted as being the business language of the world. Any organization from a non-English speaking country that is considering doing business internationally (or hiring internationally) will almost always use English as their official language. The level of English possessed by various members of these distributed teams can vary massively.

While basic English skills are good enough for striking up a conversation in a bar, you need a good grasp of the language to work effectively in a corporate environment. Things can get lost in translation, mistakes can be made, and productivity suffers while your team members attempt to understand each other.

Corporate language training classes are booming in popularity right now because of the explosion in globally distributed teams. If you’re running a global multilingual team, there’s a good chance a corporate language training class will boost your bottom line.

Side Effects – Morale And Team Building

The list of potential benefits you’re going to find from providing your team with corporate language training programs is as long as it is varied. For the sake of brevity, we’re just going to focus on two of the most interesting ones, morale, and team building.

Morale

Communicating with someone who doesn’t have a good grasp of the English language is a reasonably intense task for both parties involved (especially as it’s a nuisance that is completely avoidable). Departments often dread picking up the phone to talk to another department when there is a language barrier. This can be completely avoided with corporate language training, and morale will almost certainly improve.

Team Building

When it comes to written communication (especially email) it’s important to understand the nuances of the English language to ensure your information is conveyed correctly. Using improper punctuation or making a strange choice of words can turn a friendly request into an intense demand without the sender realizing it. By providing corporate language training these situations will arise much less frequently.

Conclusion

So there you have it, this is just a short introduction into the world of corporate language training (and the benefits it can provide).