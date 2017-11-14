The Importance Of Hiring An Accountant/CFO: An Exclusive Interview With Philip Zhang, A Licensed CPA

We’ve all been there - not being able to handle our own bookkeeping and having certain fear of delegating the sensitive financial information that is associated with bookkeeping and accounting. As much as we want to keep the staff costs lean, there are so many reasons to hire a professional accountant or chief financial officer (CFO) as our business grows.

While some business owners have their in-house accountants and CFOs, others see hiring these professionals on a part-time basis as the best option. Which is certainly the most affordable choice - especially when it comes to sorting out the finances and managing the accounting as the lifeblood of the business and as a branch that deserves professional management that is made cost-effective.

To prove this true, today we are talking to Phillip Zhang, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with years of experience in the field.

Interviewer: What makes accounting and bookkeeping vital operations in every company - and ones that can never be changed by software programs?

Phillip Zhang: This is one of the most popular questions out there, and as such, deserves the right answer. Even though many people think that software is eliminating accountants, every professional accountant, bookkeeper and CFO knows that the concept of an accounting software is not new to the accounting profession.

So, accounting software won’t replace accountants at once - just like universities won’t disappear because of online courses. Obviously, there will be some exceptions, but only a few of them will likely outlast the predictions. That is only because accounting software programs are designed to make the work of accountants easier and not to replace it.

Interviewer: As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with years of experience, can you tell beginners what is the role of a CFO in a company?

Phillip Zhang: Also known as chief financial officer, a CFO is basically the cautious guardian of the (new) business or startup. He is there to keep an eye on costs and ensure that the cashflow is properly managed.

More importantly, a startup CFO has to always be forward looking, estimate costs and drive strategic thinking into the organization. He has to pinpoint growth opportunities and assess all the risks before taking action.

Interviewer: You mentioned startups and new businesses. Is this category the most vulnerable one out there?

Phillip Zhang: Indeed. Startups and small businesses definitely need to hire a CFO in order to prevent any significant costs from the start and properly interpret the cost control measures. From capital acquisition to economic, industry, tax, government regulation and social issues, new businesses find it hard to deal with all the costs and financial requirements out there. Hence, a CFO or certified accountant can be the perfect fit for this role.

Interviewer: When should a company move from hiring a part-time to hiring a permanent CFO?

Phillip Zhang: There is no right time as in years or profits - but there is a tipping point - when the information that helps the businesses make timely and important decisions is not being prepared.

In other words, business owners should consider a full-time CFO the moment they need to rely on the information provided by the CFOs, and as soon as the role of a CFO becomes more and more present in the company. In some cases, the CFO can also be an OFO (Only Financial OFficer) which means that he can only rely on bookkeepers for accurate processing of the financial information.

Interviewer: For the end, what other options will you suggest for businesses interested in hiring a CFO on a part time basis? Also, what makes you different and unique in the field of CFOs for small businesses and startups?

Phillip Zhang: When it comes to hiring a part time CFO, it really depends on the business and its industry. The truth is, a business can be generating $20 million in profits and not needing a CFO, or $10 million in profits and needing one. The complexity of the transactions is what determines the need for a part time CFO, as well as the cost control measures and the complexity of financial requirements.

As a licensed certified public accounting and consulting firm, we are here to not only help small businesses and startups with their costs - but also provide financial services, accounting, auditing, consulting and tax. From domestic to international, our approach is aimed towards all businesses in the field of financial services, manufacturing, mining and technology. One proof for our excellence are our affiliate accounting firms which allow us to provide our clients with a wide range of financial services and in-depth industry experience in all aspects.

