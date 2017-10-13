The Importance of Proximity and the Myth of Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is defined as “a corporation's initiatives to assess and take responsibility for the company's effects on environmental and social wellbeing. The term generally applies to efforts that go beyond what may be required by regulators or environmental protection groups.”

Following from this definition, thousands of large companies and corporations have developed CSR programs that attempt to convince the public that they are going beyond the call of duty and are contributing positively to the communities where they operate and are contributing to a greater social good through their business practices.

The Problems with Corporate Social Responsibility

The appeal of CSR rests on our acceptance of the supposed right of private benefit corporations to accumulate and concentrate wealth indefinitely and infinitely. The public has grown so accustomed to the “business as usual” mindset where the bottom line of profit is the only thing that counts, that we acclaim and applaud any efforts made by corporations to actually contribute to something other than their own profit margin.

The reality, however, is that the globalized, neoliberal economy in which we live doesn´t allow for any sort of substantial corporate social responsibility that truly contributes to the social benefits. When Pepsi tried to shift towards healthier soft drink products, they quickly lost their number-two position in the cola market to other brands that continued with business as usual.

In fact, most CSR efforts promoted by big corporations are actually attempts to increase their profit margin. The growing consumer consciousness and demand for ecological or “green” products allows corporations to sell certain products and business practices as socially responsible when in reality these companies are only trying to capture a larger portion of the “conscientious” consumer.

The Question of the Private Benefit Corporation

On a deeper level, we need to begin to question whether corporations should have a right to maximize their profit margins. Writer David Korten believes that it is necessary to redesign the model of the private benefit corporation that wields its economic power to privatize profit and wealth while externalizing the costs.

According to Korten, “the only legitimate reason for a government to issue a corporate charter giving a group of private investors a legally protected right to aggregate and concentrate virtually unlimited economic power under unified management is to serve a well-defined public purpose under strict rules of public accountability.”

This model of a public-benefit corporation contrasts sharply with the meager contributions and endowments that come with CSR programs. Rather than having globalized corporations contribute crumbs and tidbits of their massive wealth into programs that supposedly benefit a societal good, the public benefit corporation would exist mainly as a public-controlled effort to serve a societal purpose.

Misguided Philanthropy Efforts

The other face of corporate social responsibility is related to corporate philanthropy and economic donations and contributions towards the development of the communities where corporations operate. The problems with most of these philanthropic efforts is that the corporations are so divorced from the communities where they work, that in the best of cases their efforts are wasted and funds are erroneously thrown into projects and ventures that don´t coincide with the real and felt needs of the community.

In the worst of cases, these economic contributions attempt to forcefully impose a vision of development and progress that might differ significantly from a community´s autonomous vision of what it needs to live a healthy lifestyle and existence. In the Mayan Highlands of Guatemala, the Spanish Company Cobra Group (owned in part by the proprietor of the Real Madrid soccer club) is heavily investing in several hydroelectric dams along the Cahabon River in Mayan Q´eq´chi territory.

The problem, of course, is that the Mayan people of the region construct their identities around their ethnicity, their rooted agrarian traditions, and the shared Mayan culture, language and tradition. The CSR efforts of the hydroelectric company, then, was attempting to forcefully change the essential identities of the local inhabitants and impose individualist ideas of development onto a people that valued the sense of community that had sustained them for generations.

The Importance of Proximity

The supposed philanthropic efforts of absentee corporations are sometimes tainted by hidden agendas, and usually injudicious and blind to the realities of the communities they are trying to “help.”

For a corporation or company to truly offer support and to contribute to the development and progress of a community, there needs to exist a sense of closeness that allows for the values of neighborliness, mutualism, and cooperation to thrive. While almost every multinational corporation claims to be a part of the community, the fact of that matter is that when they have to choose between the profit margin of their absentee stockholders and the good of the communities where they work, the absentee stockholders will triumph.

Truly being a part of the community requires correct scale where the health of the company itself depends on the wellbeing of the community around it. By being embedded and rooted in the livelihood of the community, corporations and companies can understand the needs of the community, meaningfully contribute to the community´s autonomous visions of development, and limit certain aspects of how they do business to respect the overall health of the community of which it is a part.

Fulton & Company LLP is a will & estates firm located in British Columbia, Canada. As a small business firm with that is firmly entrenched in the livelihood of the community, they participate with several local charity groups. However, their involvement with their community isn´t simply relegated to financially supporting certain causes, but also through raising awareness for issues of injustice and discrimination that continue to affect their community.

Last month, the lawyers and staff of Fulton & Company LLP participated in “orange shirt day” to commemorate the residential school experience that affected thousands of First Nations people across Canada. The participation in this memorial event helped to witness and honor the healing journey of the First Nations survivors and their families, and to commit to the ongoing process of reconciliation.

While large corporations that operate as absentee owners from the communities where they do business might be able to offer some sort of economic donation to certain community causes, very few corporations are able and willing to understand issues of historical violence and injustice that continue to affect the livelihoods of small communities.