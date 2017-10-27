Building your personal brand is becoming increasingly crucial in the workplace and the business world today, especially as more people choose to leave the cubicle and launch out on their own. Personal branding simply refers to the process of building your reputation as an expert and marketing yourself as a unique brand with specialized services to offer. The term ‘Personal Branding’ was first crafted by author Napoleon Hill in his book ‘Think and Grow Rich’ and later popularized by business writer Tom Peters in a 1992 article titled ‘The Brand Called You’ in Fast Company Magazine. In the article, Peters urges individuals to take control of their career or business by building themselves into a brand that sets them apart from other individuals in their line of work. Your personal brand simply refers to what you are known for, what makes you stand out from the rest. With the right personal branding strategies, it is possible to create a personal brand that reveals the very best about you, and ultimately bring the right job and business opportunities your way. Below are a few reasons detailing the importance of your personal brand in 2017:

http://www.thebluediamondgallery.com/tablet/images/brand.jpg

1. You can build a brand that is uniquely yours

Having a personal brand allows you to showcase your strengths and tailor your reputation to allow people to see you exactly as you want them to. Whether you want to be known as a team player, hard worker, idea generator or self driven leader, your personal brand can help you achieve this. Ensuring to concentrate on your strengths and consistently projecting the image you want others to see will help you to create a unique brand and bring the right people and opportunities into your life.

2. Increase in credibility

People are always on the lookout to see whether you will deliver the goods as promised. Your personal brand is thus built by following through on the promises you make and sometimes even going far beyond expectations. Consistently keeping your promises will help to grow your credibility and ultimately build your reputation as the go to person for a certain type of expertise.

3. Stand out from the competition

Globalization, outsourcing, a more educated population, technology and many other factors mean that you are now competing with more and more people for the same opportunities. Personal branding helps to give you an advantage from the get go, especially if you take the time to provide evidence of your greatest strengths to potential employers, business investors and other stakeholders in your career or business. For example, if you are conducting a job search, your resume is more likely to stand out if your personal brand clearly demonstrates your strengths, achievements and the type of contribution you can make to the organization that you would like to work for.

4. Helps to focus your energy

Your personal brand is also important for motivating yourself and helping you to focus your energies. Once you have determined that you would like to be known for being an expert in a certain field or providing a particular service, it then becomes easier to channel your energies towards fulfilling these roles. This means that you are more likely to seek advanced training to improve your skills, get your staff trained to provide better services if you are running a business, network more in order to create more awareness about your brand, and perform many other activities that will improve your personal brand.

5. Attracts the right opportunities and resources

Personal branding lets people know the kind of opportunities and support you are looking for. By setting yourself apart, you separate the wheat from the chaff as it were, and start to attract the right employers, potential business partners, investors, customers and even training opportunities. Time wasted on dead ends, wrong projects and pursuing people who add no value to your career or business is then cut down, and you can then concentrate only on activities that build up your personal brand.