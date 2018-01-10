The impossible dream – plus size women having the same opportunities

By Bethany Rutter

Things are better than ever in the world of plus size fashion; however, new research has revealed that plus size women are still woefully underrepresented in Hollywood.

Shockingly, the research, which was conducted by navabi and looks back at the major award ceremonies over the past five years, found only 9% of all award winners across ceremonies are size 16+. It also found that the Oscars has had no leading lady size 16+ winners over the same timeframe.

The news comes despite the average UK woman being a size 16 and one in four women being a size 18.

The lack of representation of women of all sizes on screen is just an expansion of the same lack in other areas of life. Plus size women are stereotyped and projected upon and because of that, we struggle to see them as people with a rich interior life. I think that's probably why curvy women are overwhelmingly represented in the comedy and less so in serious drama roles.

You might be surprised to know that, on average, 10% of comedy category nominations are plus size women, including Amy Schumer and Melissa McCarthy, compared to just 7% in drama categories. This suggests an ingrained perception of roles for plus sized women.

The media could work to improve on the representation of plus size women by taking opportunities to talk to them about such issues. I always try to accept all the invitations I get to appear on the radio or TV or to give quotes in the press so that there's a clear, unambiguous voice speaking about the bias against plus size women. I speak out often on social media but it's always good to reach a wider audience and enlighten them upon such issues.

The problem also lies with the wider fashion industry. My vote would be to do away with the dominance of the dreaded sample size. If designers will only make their items in one size, it means anyone who isn't sample size has more trouble accessing outfits for red carpet events, and in some cases, it means magazines are discouraged from featuring these women in shoots because it's harder to dress and shoot them.

I definitely think brands dictate what plus size women want, because they present such a narrow list of options which then lead to a narrow view of what you can wear.

From a personal point of view, there are still so many fashion items I would love to wear that I’ve never seen in my size. Constantly coming up against this problem gave me the motivation to design my own exclusive range for navabi.

The idea behind my first collection was bold, wearable statement pieces, but ones that you can wear every day. I designed the range with the gaps in my own wardrobe in mind. I wanted it to be a collection of pieces that you can wear every day, but that aren’t super casual, as I think that’s what’s currently missing the market.

Personally, I’ve always loved designing clothes and find it fun and exciting to see others wear them. It all stems from deep within, my aspirations have lead me to the impossible dream that one day plus size women have the same representation and participation within the fashion industry that non plus size women have, I want myself and other women like me to feel like we belong within fashion and can make massive movements within it. But at the moment it is a long way from becoming reality.

