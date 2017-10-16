THE IMPOTENCE OF BEING HARVEY AND DONALD

It seems to me that men in power who have to constantly prove how powerful they are, are actually suffering from a form of outsized, or in this case, undersized, inadequacy which basically means that they are haunted by the specter of impotency.

I raised two boys, now men, and when they were little I found them both to be far more tender and vulnerable than their little female counterparts. They would test the waters of their future masculinity by dressing up like superheroes, but the minute that their feelings were hurt, they would both turn to mush.

With each other, they were always like head butting rams. That’s how boys express their emotions. Certainly in our contact sports culture. The sports arena is the only place where it’s okay for heterosexual men to hug, kiss, and slap each other on the butt.

Whether we want to or not, we do not raise the sexes in the same way. There is some kind of still lingering, historical prejudice involved; a carry over from the way we were raised in the paranoid fifties and early sixties. There is still a lot of old school thinking in how we prepare our kids for the big life rodeo out there.

By sheer instinct I’m sure that we are far more rough and tumble with our sons than we are with our daughters. When a film like “Frozen” comes along it offers us a real insight on how society wants us to empower our little girls. We fortify their hearts and minds as one, giving them the feeling that they can accomplish anything that they set out to do.

What we don’t prepare them for is just how gruesome, abusive and threatening powerful beast men can be.

There is no moral equivalent to Harvey Weinstein or Anthony Weiner or Donald Trump in any Disney musical. Our girls only know how to be the best kind of Princesses that they can be, while our boys by age two or three are already out the on the ball fields where sooner or later, we bloodlust parents will be cheering from the sidelines to mutilate and destroy the enemy like the the cheap seat bleacher crowd of the ancient Roman coliseum.

From early on we sanction brutality.

Boys love their guns and their cowls and capes and their feelings of total dominance while girls are still pretty given mixed messages: you can go off to be a scientist or even president...but you better be ready to become the good little woman with child bearing hips.

Hollywood of late has been playing catch up with films like Wonder Woman, but even Ms. Woman succumbs to this era’s new pretty face: the handsome, lustful chick male. They can’t even get that right. It’s not about role reversal, it’s about equality. But there is your deep insight into how the powerful men of Hollywood think and feel. They literally cannot imagine equal footing. It is simply not in their DNA.

What astounds me is just how long Hollywood has taken to cast women in the role of superhero. Star Wars is doing it. And there are plenty of Marvel and DC characters to come. But Hollywood is still an old boys’ club which they wield like a middle eastern whip. Trust me Sumner Redstone and Rupert Murdoch and their progeny are not the most evolved people on the planet. They don’t give the people what they want,they give the people what they want. And how old have their wives and girlfriends been?

We men who are secure in our masculinity, tend to raise tender hearted men because we know that’s where true courage lives. We also tend to fall in love with fiercely independent, strong women because they make us even more independent and strong.

Which brings me back to the worlds of the Walter White House and Miramaximum Pleasure.

Trump has been called a brute and a bully and based on his behavior over the last few decades I get why. But to me he is not a man on any level. He is the equivalent of a vindictive, limp-wristed, pushy Queen (as in Royal) who, when she doesn’t get what she wants, throws a fit, blames everyone else for her failures and attacks all the yes men around her. She lies pathologically, tries to destroy anyone who criticizes her, (what do you mean I look fat??) and seeks to dominate the opposite sex in order to regain her feelings of true power. She talks a big game, makes grand promises that she has no intention of keeping and treats the masses like children who she thinks she can sedate with promises of coal and candy.

Harvey Weinstein is cut out of the same piece of chintz. We who have worked in Hollywood have long known about this kind of abuse for our entire lives. When Shirley Temple was let go at age 11, by Fox, and headed to MGM, in her first meeting there, the executive showed her his penis. His penis. Shirley Temple. Penis.

When I worked in publicity in the seventies, my male boss fell hard for me and when I did not return his affections he turned my life into a living hell, placing me on a three month probation and firing me one minute to six on the very last day.

So I know what it’s like to be sexually harassed.

But in those days you told no one and just took it. The constitution of the entertainment business is made up of implied laws that you follow if you want to stay alive.

If you complain you are the problem. You are trouble. You get the reputation.

Men who are compelled to claw their way to the top with their invisible painted nails, get away with murder and things would have stayed that way had Harvey Weinstein not been finally outed. A big part of me feels that it finally happened because of our own feelings of impotence when it comes to dealing with our own little dick Nixon, Trump.

We who are literate and worldly see that the Empress has no clothes (other than the red ties of Russia that he wears everyday which point directly to his crotch). We know that he has never and will never have even a modicum of curiosity, intelligence, talent, or even a minimal understanding how to lead. He couldn’t even write his own fucking biography. Not one single word.

In turn, we are all no different than Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie or Gwyneth Paltrow in that we have to just take it and keep our mouth shut and hope that sooner or later the truth will come out and our first bleach blonde, heavily made up, female president will be exposed for what he/she really is: a nowhere man making all his nowhere plans for nobody.

Trump’s early Manhattan based heroes were the Clintons and George Steinbrenner and once they finally dumped him, he fancied himself some kind of version of them and it is not surprising that he wound up on TV, in the same industry as Harvey Weinstein.

Logic would tell you that in order to deal with a deep-seeded need for dominance (and punishment) powerboats would turn to S&M dungeons or hookers to abuse like Paul Giamatti’s character in “Billions.”

But there is no sport in that. They need to corrupt innocence and purity. They need to violate and destroy. They need to feel like real men by exposing themselves, publicly masturbating and threatening young women’s future.

Whether you are on an ET bus or an RV Weinstein, evidently you get away with it because it’s locker room talk. Most of the gyms that I go to, especially during the week days, have locker rooms filled with old men who, naked, look like Frank Purdue chickens. Trust me the locker rooms of today that they are referring to are in Middle and high schools.

And being a resident there somehow buys you a perpetual hall pass.

The only good that is going to come out of the Trump and Weinstein “presidencies” is the potential for this kind of behavior to finally, FINALLY, be dragged out of the office shadows and into the bright sunshine spotlight once and for all.

We are all duplicitous and often completely full of shit. We go left when we know we should go right. We challenge our own morality and sabotage love at every turn.

We shoplift. We lie. We cheat. We treat members of the opposite sex as the enemy.

But supposedly, that is why we go to our local Churches. Synagogues and Mosques. To challenge our weaknesses and to try to overcome our complexities.

Over the years, the GOP have invented a fake form of Christianity which they use as a kind of Mata Hari veil to hide behind. I call this the Cruzi-fiction of America where they pretend to be deeply moral and faithful when what they are really doing is pandering to the extreme right whose desperate flocks will follow them all the way the polls simply because they love Jesus. But this generations’s conservative Christians are not turning to your mom and dad’s Jesus. Instead they have their own warped interpretation. They use Jesus as the front man who is going to resist any kind of change that may threaten their way of life. Why do you think they despise the word “evolution” so much? That means inevitable change white extremist Christians are going to have none of that. If you think that the Civil War ended in the 19th century you are as delusional as they are. Real indisputable change only happens in America when we are under attack and have no choice. American literally has to be shocked into any kind of meaningful transformation. Trust me a lot of America are still wearing their confederate flag underpants. A friend who lived in Houston told me that all during the Obama years, in banks and boardrooms throughout, our president was called openly “the n*gger president.” The entire gun culture is about THEIR rights. Evidently the babies of Sandy Hook had none. As far as right to life is concerned, once you pop out of the birth canal all bets are off.

Their easy access military grade mass murder weapons reflect their holy war with anyone who doesn’t think or act like them.

And yet we hate the Taliban and Isis which does the exact same thing.

I would not to shocked to learn that behind closed doors your Vice President Pence likes to prance in frilly underthings and high heels. Why else would he push his gay bashing agenda so far? This whole thing that he can’t have a meal in public with an unescorted woman is colossal bullshit and you know it. Come to your own conclusions. Michelle Bachmann can enlighten you on this subject,

For now, let us enjoy the public flogging of Harvey Weinstein who is now the poster by for all the pent up rage and helplessness that we feel. You see, we don’t go out and mow down innocent people at a country western concert.

We find the immoral equivalent of who we hate and we destroy them.

If I was Trump, I would worry about guys like Manafort and Mueller and sleep with one eye open.

Because, pal, sooner or later, every man gets his due.