'The Inches We Need Are Everywhere around Us'

Alec Baldwin is, politics and public altercations aside, a master conversationalist. He rivals my father as a raconteur, while he is also a mimic and a man of many (but not a thousand) faces and voices.

I say this because Baldwin restates and expands upon a great point about good movies.

As he explains to Charlie Rose, in an August 23rd broadcast from 1999, by way of quoting Martin Scorsese, a good film is about moments; that if you come out of a film remembering the plot of the film, the film is worthless; it has none of the moments – it has none of the catchphrases and cameos – worth quoting (and often misquoting), including Baldwin’s performance in “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

That performance is so memorable that even Al Pacino (more about anon) is smart enough to recuse himself, while Baldwin browbeats Ed Harris, Jack Lemmon and Alan Arkin, as Kevin Spacey watches and says nothing, when Baldwin orders Lemmon’s Willy Loman-like salesman to “Put That Coffee Down!”

Baldwin becomes the movie, as he emasculates these men with symbols of his own masculinity, teasing them with a set of steak knives, taunting them with a pair of brass balls, tormenting them by letting one of them touch his watch — before he tantalizes them with a stack of leads, the Glengarry leads, tied together with golden twine, and says, “These are the Glengarry leads. And to you they're gold, and you don't get them. Why? Because to give them to you is just throwing them away. They're for closers.”

In those 8 minutes, the other 90 minutes become a blur. Baldwin gives us our moment.

Not for nothing does Baldwin “worship” Pacino, because the latter has a lifetime of moments, chief among them, his halftime speech in Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday.”

In less than 5 minutes Pacino encapsulates the purpose of football – he expresses the principles of life – in a way no real-life coach can equal or exceed, in a way some of the players, themselves former NFL stars, had never heard – and will never hear again – quite the same way.

Put aside Stone’s politics. Put aside his penchant for conspiracy theories and his passion for theorizing about matters big and small.

Put aside, too, Pacino’s propensity to overact. Put aside his proclivity to scream and shout. Put aside the possibility that he risks reducing his career to a caricature of himself, because his speech in that locker room is more than a moment of genius; it is nothing less than a display of a genius at work.

With neither a cigarette to smoke, nor the use of one as a means to catch his breath, when exhaling would cause anyone else to cough, with only a leaflet to hold, Pacino squeezes this makeshift baton – he grips it like General George S. Patton’s riding crop; he controls it like George C. Scott in “Patton,” swaggering as he swings his swagger stick – so he can inspire men.

His fingernails become claws, as he claws for an inch of yardage; as he scratches for another inch of life.

Call it whatever you want, while I call it what it is: A moment too incredible to forget.