The Individual’s Mandate

By Paul S. Peete

Since the passage of the tax cuts by the Republicans that also repeals the Individual Mandate in order to help pay for it, president Trump has heralded the end of Obamacare. Based on the belief that those who are healthiest would opt out of buying Obamacare if there is no penalty for doing so, Republicans feel that the pool of those remaining would force the insurers to raise rates and eventually abandon the program.

The thinking of Republicans is that if the penalty for not joining Obamacare is lifted, young people who are healthy, who would improve the pool of potential insured; would no longer join The Affordable Care Act. While it is true that many young people who are healthy do not feel the necessity to have medical coverage, young people who have been the most vocal and active part of the anti Trump movement, should come to grips with this new reality.

The truth is, the traditional levels of protest are limited 2 sit-ins, Street marches, Congressional office invasions, social media scribes, and White House protesters. But we have a new method registering our discontent with the Republicans efforts to repeal Obamacare. The Individual Mandate is a penalty paid by those who choose not to register for Obamacare. That penalty induced Millions to join Obamacare who are healthy and made the pool of insured more balanced.

Now is the time for young healthy Americans who recognize that the elimination of Obamacare will affect their siblings, their parents, their friends, and if you are forward-thinking, your offspring; to become proactive.The individual mandate is gone, and there is no penalty for you not covering yourself with insurance. But think about it, even if you are young and healthy you can still have an untimely accident, discover that you are genetically prone to some disorder or disease, or just need an annual check-up to confirm your health.

There is no reason for you not to want to have health coverage, especially if you are poor and have no other option like insurance through your job. If you want to register your discontent with the Trump dismantlement of Obamacare, next open enrollment, enroll in the ACA and continue the program for your relatives, your country, and your family. Despite the Trump administration's actions of slashing the ACA ad budget and halving the enrollment period, about 9 million Americans signed up for coverage for 2018.

Next enrollment period, is the time for young people to assert a new level of understanding of how to affect governance. It’s not enough to register to vote and vote your convictions. As important as getting involved in your communities politics is, you have the obligation to improve the state of the healthcare of your fellow citizens.