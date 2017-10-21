The Industries to Bet on for Growth, According to the Author of The Lean Startup

What industries do you think will grow the most in the next few years? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I’m not much of a futurist, and unlike a lot of my VC friends I don’t have a special talent for predicting the future. Knowing where we are headed isn’t the hard part: obviously software will eat the world, every human-machine interface will be supplemented with really good AI, marginal costs of production for all physical goods will continue to fall - all assuming we avoid the dangers of political instability or worse.

From a management point of view, this means that we have to really reconsider some basic assumptions about how organizations work. Take Uber & Lyft, for example. If you drive for Uber, who is your boss? You don’t have a human manager in the conventional sense. Most managerial interactions are with a software product, with the occasional appeal to a human being. But who builds this software? Other human beings who have no direct connection to the driver, organizationally speaking.

In other words, Uber and Lyft are already human-computer hybrids. As their product teams use more and more technology to optimize the management of their drivers, this combination is going to get really interesting.

More and more companies are going to work this way.

So we have to get ready for this strange future, now. We have to plant the seeds of a management system - and organizational culture - that can survive this level of dynamism and rapid change. Of course, I tried to sketch what this needs to look like in The Startup Way, so I hope you’ll check it out.