The Insider’s Tips on Building Solid Relationships with Power-players and Coming out a Winner

Ticking the boxes of success on your to-do list isn’t always easy. Sometimes, the trick isn't in what we do but what we fail to do. As simple as it may seem, one major difference between very successful people and the not so successful is the ability to build and nurture good relationships.

Like a bridge, relationships can link you from one phase of your life to another. Pull down the bridge and you are stuck in that particular spot. It gets even more frustrating as you can see the other side of the road but can't go through because there's no path to drive on.

Ace Producer LX Xander has been able to grow his brand from his little corner to the world stage by recognizing the importance of human relationships in achieving success. “Cultivating the right relationships is just as important as hard work,” says the rising producer who has gotten placements with musicians like Hopsin, Future, Royce da 5’9 and Wiz Khalifa amongst others.

How does one cultivate meaningful relationships with successful people? Here are three lessons to learn from his experience.

1. Improve on yourself

Making acquaintances with “cool people” rubs off on us positively. However, creating relationships is a two-way street; they'd love to have great things to say about you as much as you’d love to say about them.

We all can't have equally amazing profiles but we can all be great in our own rights. Successful people are more receptive to people who will add value to their life. So, what are you bringing to the table? You may not be as successful as they are, but having little traits of success is a good start.

LX Xander put in the work to be good at his producing game. And over the years, he has gotten better. No Artiste would jeopardize their career by working with a crappy beat. Let your work speak for you.

2. Ditch the receiver’s mentality

Always wanting to be at the receiving end of goodwill can be very unattractive. It’s okay to seek help when in need but do you ever think of how you can be of help to others?

Often times, people who are trying to climb up the ladder of success assume that those who are already up there don't need any help. Nobody is too big for an act of kindness. The smallest of things done for the most powerful people are deeply appreciated. It's not in the size of the act but the gesture.

The British producer strives to deliver great work to his clients. The goal of every Musician is to make hit songs, and he goes the extra mile to help them achieve that.

3. Think long term

Building a relationship with power-players for immediate selfish gains may be counterproductive. Such people have come across many opportunists and can perceive one from afar. You may have good intentions but being too forward could make them place you in that category. An arm’s length is the closest you can get to them.

Some of the best relationships are those that grow naturally over time. You may not hit it off with someone in the beginning, but over time, you two could become best of friends.

It’s okay to be nice but don’t be too eager to please just to score cheap points; it can be a turn off. Be yourself. Described by The Source as a “spooky Producer” LX Xander stays true to himself. His originality endears him to most Artistes who he has produced songs for.