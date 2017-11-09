The International Community and Togo

The protests in Togo rage on with no end currently in sight. Some are expressing concern that without the intervention of the international community the crisis in Togo will not be resolved. Getting the international community to pay attention to Togo’s crisis is a challenging task for a number of reasons. There is a long history of the international community ignoring issues that impact African nations. We can trace his back to when the League of Nations took no action to stop Italy from invading Ethiopia in 1935. We can go even further back in history than that and point to the slave trade. In Suppression of the African Slave Trade in the United States of America: 1638–1871 W.E.B. Du Bois explained that the slave trade dragged on as long as it did because none of the Western nations involved in the slave trade had any serious desire to end it, so most of the measures that were put in place to suppress the slave trade were never effectively carried out. And of course we can never forget what happened in Rwanda.

Western nations have historically never cared about Africa unless they were forced to pay attention by African people. Even though the international community did nothing to assist Ethiopia when Italy invaded, the African Diaspora acted. Africans from the United States and the Caribbean expressed their support for Ethiopia, with some even going to Ethiopia to help fight the Italians. Likewise, the African Diaspora played a critical role in bringing global attention to the struggles in South Africa and Zimbabwe. When Thomas Sankara came to power in Burkina Faso, he received little support from Western nations such as America and France—in fact, France would later support the very man who assassinated Sankara. But Sankara found his support among the African Diaspora, especially in Harlem where Sankara was invited to speak.