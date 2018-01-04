The Internet Is About To Be Revolutionized With Titanium

The internet has become massively popular in the last one decade or so with over three billion people using the internet at present. Whether people use it to shop, entertainment or for their job, the internet is a critical thing in the lives of many people. However, despite this recent explosion, the internet actually started way back in the 1960s, with the idea of a connected network of computers.

Even with all the great things the internet can do, it's always improving. Over the years it has become very fast with millions of servers being available across the globe. There is more power now in most cell phones than the most powerful computers on the planet even a few decades ago.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed when it comes to the internet is the overall infrastructure. The infrastructure is based on extensive data centers which branch out to smaller centers, which then provide internet to the users. So mainly there are a few huge companies in charge of most of the internet, and they might not always have your best interest in mind.

Well, one company that is trying to take power out of the hands of huge corporations and return it to you is Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services. Titanium is a well-known company actively planning on changing the internet as we know it and making it much more affordable and efficient, while also creating an infrastructure that cannot be controlled or manipulated by anyone.

The Titanium infrastructure will exist on the Ethereum blockchain (which has over 200,000 nodes) and will be completely decentralized. This will mean instead of the traditional way a company’s technology is held; the Titanium infrastructure will be more safe, secure and efficient. For example, if there was a system failure on a traditional infrastructure, it would likely result in a lengthy outage and could take a while to fix. But because of the nature of the blockchain, a failure wouldn’t lead to a blackout as there are so many more nodes still operating at 100%, thus preventing an outage or any other major issue. The system within Titanium’s technology will also monitor the health of the network and services and will be able to heal weaknesses if they are found.

So what exactly is Titanium trying to do? Well, Titanium will offer a wide range of different services that include:

Infrastructure as a Service – Titanium will be able to create any piece of networked hardware on the blockchain.

Desktop as a Service – Wherever you are, you will be able to have your full-power computing environment, which eliminates the need to lug around a computer.

Company as a Service – This will let you create a company (including all of the legal steps, with the click of a button.

Instant ICO Incubator – Titanium will be able to provide end to end launch services for companies or technologies that are having a token sale.

These are just a sampling of some of the many different things Titanium is aiming to do in the IT and infrastructure industries. With how much they are doing and how lofty their plans are, you better believe they have a great team behind the company, as well.

The team at Titanium is led by CEO Michael Stollaire who is well versed in this industry of technology and IT. In fact, he formed a company called EHI in 1999, which is a technology consulting agency (which specialize in infrastructure management for enterprises), which is still thriving under Stollaire. In addition to him, the team features a collective 200+ years of experience in a number of different industries including security, technology, marketing, development and more. EHI is also the sister company to Titanium, which is an excellent sign as Titanium will inherit the clientele of the trusted and respected EHI. This will make their road easier than if they had to start entirely from scratch.

The company is holding their ICO/token sale on January 1st, 2018 and it will end 60 days from the start date. Their token is known as the BAR, and they will be sold at a rate of 300 BAR for 1 ETH, with some bonuses at the start of the sale and during the pre-sale. In total, there will be a maximum of 35 million BAR available, with 60% of the BAR going to the community, 20% to the Titanium team, 10% going to community bounties and 10% allocated for the reserve pool.