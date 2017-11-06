COMEDY
11/06/2017 01:49 pm ET Updated 20 minutes ago

The Internet Definitely Isn't Buying This $375 'Antifa' Jacket From Barneys

Here's a jacket to fight the system! Love, the System.

By Andy McDonald

Everyone knows that your principles and values are only as good as the clothes that literally have them written down.

That’s where this “Anarchy Jacket” comes in, from apparel company Alpha Industries, currently being sold on the website of high-end retailer Barneys. 

It’s your high school notebook come to life!

Barneys

You can’t fight an oppressive system if you’re not dressed in what might as well be an Abbie Hoffman Halloween costume. The jacket comes loaded with rebellious sayings written on it, including “Disobey.” And “disobey” is underlined twice, because they’re serious, you guys!

And you certainly can’t fight capitalism if your pockets are full of money, which is why the jacket comes at a cost of $375!

The makers of the jacket, Alpha Industries, told The Daily Dot that they “developed the Barneys M65 anarchy jacket to encompass the artistic and graphic expressions of individuality.”

However, Twitter wasn’t having any of that very nonsensical explanation, and the response was swift and savage. 

“Alright, everyone, we’ve got our jackets! Time to get anti-fascism-ing!”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
Twitter Earned So Many Gold Stars Playing #TrumpDayCareActivities
Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Antifa Alpha Industries
The Internet Definitely Isn't Buying This $375 'Antifa' Jacket From Barneys

CONVERSATIONS