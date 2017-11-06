Everyone knows that your principles and values are only as good as the clothes that literally have them written down.
That’s where this “Anarchy Jacket” comes in, from apparel company Alpha Industries, currently being sold on the website of high-end retailer Barneys.
It’s your high school notebook come to life!
You can’t fight an oppressive system if you’re not dressed in what might as well be an Abbie Hoffman Halloween costume. The jacket comes loaded with rebellious sayings written on it, including “Disobey.” And “disobey” is underlined twice, because they’re serious, you guys!
And you certainly can’t fight capitalism if your pockets are full of money, which is why the jacket comes at a cost of $375!
The makers of the jacket, Alpha Industries, told The Daily Dot that they “developed the Barneys M65 anarchy jacket to encompass the artistic and graphic expressions of individuality.”
However, Twitter wasn’t having any of that very nonsensical explanation, and the response was swift and savage.
“Alright, everyone, we’ve got our jackets! Time to get anti-fascism-ing!”
