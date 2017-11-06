The Interview

6 November 2017

Angeline Mitsis, DBA

I always believed time is Luck.

Is it human obligation to or not to discriminate. Or is it a selective concept? Here it is, almost 2018 and the entire world is still in debate over discrimination. Is this what interviewees should prepare for in addition to the usual permeating expert advice, study the company, exude professionalism, and most importantly, be prepared to answer the tough questions. Especially if the question posed happens to be: “Are you married?” “You are married to a woman, aren’t you?” The illegal question however, is answered: “Yes, I’m married, I have a husband”. Surprised and disappointed, the interviewee is faced with both male and female interviewers snickering, freely. Until that particular Q & A, a really positive interview – job pretty much landed! Next thought, Judge Judy is just a phone call away!

The candidate just happens to be of superior qualification, both credential and experience. And is a friend of mine. Disheartening as it is, it gets worse. The interviewers were physicians. We’re talking a panel of five practicing doctors here! Do these physicians bring that discriminating hiccup in patient selection? Is there any importance to the fact that these physicians are from foreign lands? Or if they had been from the United States? What role, if any, does culture play in discrimination? Oh yes, the United States – the melting pot.

No one is free of who they are. What does keep us free is acceptance, not judgement. After all, it’s not our call.