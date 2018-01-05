"The Intruders" starring Golden Globe Nominee Steven Bauer now available Amazon Prime!

Steven Bauer is a skilled and talented actor who has been delivering memorable performances for several decades. He earned well deserved Golden Globe nominations for his work in the classic film “Scarface” and for the mini-series “Drug Wars: The Camarena Story”. Since 2013 he has been playing Avi on the hit Showtime series “Ray Donovan”.

“The Intruders” is a character driven drama with Michael Foster (Steven Bauer) at the center. Bauer delivers a gripping performance as Michael Foster, who after losing his mother is confronted with his past and how to reconcile it, in order to save himself and his family.