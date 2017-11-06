The Islamic Revolution Part 3: The New Paradigm

This is the third and final installment in a three-part series analyzing the geopolitical backdrop and power conflicts leading up to and during the time of the rise of Islam. Read the first part here, and the second here.

In the previous two articles, I primarily covered the protracted warfare between Rome and Persia (that began centuries before Islam) motivated by state-sponsored notions of religious supremacy, the intolerance it spawned and its impact on Arabia. In this piece, I will cover the uprising of Islam in the 7th century that would ultimately break up the Roman-Persian geopolitical order and bring about a much needed religious and social correction that led Bernard Lewis, Peter Frankopan, William Montgomery and other historians to term the event a ‘revolution’.

When Muhammad began proselytizing monotheism and Islam in Mecca, he faced opposition and persecution from Meccan authorities who hosted a lucrative socio-economic platform based on idolatry and pilgrimage. Over a period of thirteen years, the persecution intensified and Muslims were ultimately compelled into migration. Muhammad then received an invitation to migrate and serve as chief arbitrator of the feuding city of Medina. He had no military experience at the time and had never advocated a militant rebellion against his persecutors. Muhammad was a believer in the Biblical prophets and monotheistic (like the Jews in Medina) yet he was raised in a polytheist society making him well acquainted with the various tribes and communities in Medina and thus ideal for the leadership position. Given the trust and privilege placed in him, Muhammad’s immediate task at Medina was to forge a cohesive set of agreements and accords that would bring the city’s feuding tribes onto a common and functional platform of governance.

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/authors/141116/peter-frankopan Peter Frankopan, Oxford director of Byzantine research, terms early Islamic influence on religious thought and pluralism as ‘revolutionary’.

After three major battles between Muslims and the Meccans, a short-lived peace treaty, and the subsequent conquest of Mecca by the Muslims, followed a period of rapid Muslim expansion that tore into the Roman-Persian geopolitical order. As Peter Frankopan notes: central to this new identity was a strong idea about unity. Muhammad actively sought to fuse the many tribes of southern Arabia into a single block. The Romans and Persians had long manipulated local rivalries and played leaders off each other. In the constitution of Medina, the term ummah is applied to a community of believers to include Muslims, Jews, Christians and others who share common values enshrined in the constitution and vowed to defend it.

As a matter of historical academia, Peter Frankopan states: although the material for the early Islamic history is complicated, an unmistakable and striking theme can be consistently teased from the literature of this period. Muhammad and his followers went to great lengths to assuage the fears of Jews and Christians.

This can be easily established by surviving documents known as Covenants with the Christians, assuring the right to practice religion freely just as Muslim conquest was taking off. It was as if the Muslims were keen to overturn the religious tyranny and oppression produced by the Roman-Persian wars.

Jonathan Conant’s historical review-- Staying Roman: Conquest and Identity in Africa and Mediterranean-- outlines the fact that new churches were built in North Africa, Egypt and Palestine during this period suggesting the new rulers saw religious pluralism as the norm. Nile Green, in his book The Survival of Zoroastrianism in Yazd (Iran), echoes a similar social theme in the conquest of Persia. When the Caliph Omar conquered Jerusalem, Heraclius’s restrictions on Jews and Eastern Christians were abolished. The Caliph famously refused to pray at a Church in Jerusalem for fear that later Muslims might annex it unjustly.

The 2nd Caliph, Omar, under whose reign saw substantial territorial expansion, was widely seen as a political genius in negotiated settlements while maintaining social and religious pluralism

According to Peter Frankopan, as Roman territory fell and conversions to Islam began to rise exponentially, there were some in the Christian clergy who, in a desperate bid to redeem their religious validations and membership, painted the Muslims in the worst possible light: the patriarch of Jerusalem called them as haters of God, plunderers, marauders, rapists torching villages and churches committing evils against Christ.

However, the archaeological record disagrees. Many of the territorial gains by the Muslims came in negotiated settlements. The great city of Damascus, for example, surrendered quickly after terms were agreed between the local bishop and the Muslim commander: churches would remain open and Christians free to live and pray as they please. Essentially, all that changed was that tax payments would now go to the new imperial masters rather than Constantinople.

Such rearguard-action narratives by losing authorities and clerics may also explain the oft-raised allegation of execution of 700 members of the Jewish Banu Quraizah tribe after they were found to have been treasonous during the Battle of the Trench in 627 AD between Mecca and Medina. Capital punishment for treason, especially during a war, has always been the penalty with most powers and civilization in history and even today. However, historical record reveals that the Banu Quraizah incident was not seen as an act of anti-Jewish brutality but rather a valid incident of following the dictates of law under treason. Furthermore, according to some sources, the penalty was prescribed by Jewish convert to Islam, Saad bin Maadah, according to Jewish law (Deuteronomy 20, 10:15) – under the Medina constitution, Jews were to be adjudged per their own law.

In fact, Muhammad has been debated in Jewish writings as the messianic fulfilment of prophecy who delivered the Jewish people from the tyranny of Rome and restored the Abrahamic holy lands back to monotheistic authority, as they were seeing unfold before their eyes— they were saying that the prophet had appeared, coming with the Saracens (Arabs), and that he was proclaiming the advent of the anointed one, the Christ that was to come” (Seeing Islam as Others Saw It: A Survey and Evaluation of Christian, Jewish and Zoroastrian Writings on Early Islam—translation by R Hoyland, Princeton 1997).

A remarkable text from the time reports on how Rabbi Shimon Ben Yohai, perturbed by Roman Emperor Heraclius’s persecution of Jews, received a vision in which an angel reassures him: Fear not, for God is bringing about the kingdom of Arabs for the purpose of delivering you from the wickedness of Rome”. According to Peter Frankopan, recent research on Greek, Syriac and Arab sources provides corroborating evidence that Jews welcomed Muslim rule.

On the other hand, Christian fears were alleviated per Islamic beliefs about Jesus being a true Messiah and Mary a virgin at his birth. There was freedom of belief for Roman Christians as well as Eastern Christians despite their intense doctrinal clashes: cohabitation of faiths was an important hallmark of early Islamic expansion, and an important part of its success” (The Silk Roads by Peter Frankopan).

Rome and Persia were conquered in quick succession putting an end to a centuries-old bitter war based on the notion of religious supremacy and intolerance

This emphasis on freedom of religion and conscience as a tenet of faith was echoed by French philosopher, Jean Bodin, almost a thousand years later: the great emperor of the Turks detests not the strange religion of others, but on the contrary permits every man to live according to their conscience.