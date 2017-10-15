The Jaycees and Illinois Politics

When I was at university at Northwestern, I was part of a group called the Civic Awareness Organization that was little more than a resume builder for my erstwhile friend and his best friend from the prestigious Latin High School, Andrew Madigan, son of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Supposedly, it was a chance to get students to become more civically engaged but it served little purpose other than to bring high profile politicians to campus to get a chance to meet the students at Northwestern. They hosted a talk that featured former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, now an inmate in prison, and another slate of Illinois legislators, from Illinois Senate and House leaders to other politicians.

One of the speakers at the legislative forum mentioned he was a member of the Jaycees (JC’s), aka the United States Junior Chamber, and encouraged those listening to join. I didn’t know much about the group at the time, but I later learned John Wayne Gacy was a member of the group and they were known for throwing strange sex parties, which Gacy participated in.

When Rod Blagojevich came to campus, I got a chance to meet him and he seemed as smarmy and corrupt as I had heard. Interestingly, before the talk, I was serving as an usher in the back of the lecture hall and noticed a young woman I had seen around campus. She was wearing a skin-tight red dress and spoke with Madigan. After Blagojevich spoke, he went missing for about 20 minutes. I was there with his entourage outside the building. But he was nowhere to be found.

The Chicago Tribune has reported that Michael Madigan sends political property tax business to his own private law firm and that his son, Andrew, who works at Mesirow Financial, also gets most of his business from political connections and barely shows up at work.