The Joy of Packing Heavy

I recently upgraded my suitcase to a new feather-light version, the biggest one I could find. Since it only weighs 3 kilos, I figured I would finally have room to jam a little more stuff in there.

When I do a show, I’ve got to bring my guitar, concert wardrobe, shoes and CDs along. I also bring my gym wear, plenty of cold medicine (as insurance that I don’t get sick), my special teas, a water heater, music arrangements, cables, and travel adapters ...the list goes on!

When I close the suitcase, I grin if I’m able to squeeze an extra pair of socks or sandals in at the last minute. It feels so satisfying to have thought of absolutely everything, to be so cleverly prepared.

I love to sit on that big soft case to squish it down, and carefully wiggle the oversized zipper closed all the way around. I say to myself: this zipper is indestructible - it’s a good brand! I admire its strength, and put all my faith in its capability to keep my cherished belongings safe during the long trip ahead.

I haul it up on end, and then do the lifting test. I’m pretty good at judging the 23-kilo limit - just beyond my comfort level, almost too heavy to carry up the stairs, if need be.

While waiting in line to check in for the flight, I maneuver the monster case along with my carry-on bag and guitar, while planning my strategy to be called up by the most sympathetic-looking check-in agent.

When I’m unlucky, I get the pretty, relentlessly cheerful one - the strictest kind. She smiles and says, “that will be €45 extra for the guitar, and I’ll be happy to check it for you.”

“Actually,” I say in polite protest, “I have a show to do, and I’d really rather carry it on. Haven’t you read the memo? Don’t you read Ari’s Take?”

Realizing she’s not been handed her ideal customer (me, the musician with the unruly hair, up too early to bother with makeup) she decides to nail me with her carefully polished, insistent gaze and motions me to weigh the carry-on bag. It’s a half kilo over. I restrain myself from rolling my eyes, and say to myself, she’s just doing her job. I pay the fee.

I remember the days when air travel was an event. We could carry on bottles of water, the meals were included, and the silverware was real. I respect and adhere to the changes, but perhaps my rebellious streak is really a nod to nostalgia. Traveling with that big heavy case was a comfort, leading up to the oh-so-satisfying moment of unzipping it at the next destination, and watching it burst open.

Nowadays I have learned to curtail certain indulgences, but thanks to my new feather-light case I still have the luxury of arriving well prepared. It doesn’t burst open in quite the same way, but I still smile and think: yup, I thought of everything.